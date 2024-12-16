Kaldvik AS: Approval of loan covenant waiver

Reykjavik, 16 December 2024: Kaldvik AS has initiated a waiver process with its lenders regarding the financial covenants in its senior bank debt facility of EUR 179.9 million. This process has now been successfully concluded.

The lenders have granted a waiver of the following covenants for Q4 2024:

The interest cover shall at all times be equal to or more than 3.0x;

Leverage shall not exceed 5.0x in Q4 2024; and

The liquidity is maintained at minimum EUR 10,000,000.

For further information, please contact:

Contacts: Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

About Kaldvik AS

Kaldvik AS is one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from hatchery to sales, enabling the group to provide its customer with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is headquartered in Iceland.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act