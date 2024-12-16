Parsons Successfully Conducts First-Of-A-Kind Threat Environment Demonstration

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking initiative to enhance U.S. Air Force training operations, Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), in collaboration with the University of Southern Mississippi, the Mississippi Air National Guard, and SeaTrac Systems, has integrated the company’s Threat Representative Environment (TReX) emulator onto a remotely operated SeaTrac Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) during maritime operations. This first-of-its-kind demonstration was conducted off the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in November and establishes a new benchmark for realistic training environments for Air Force pilots and operators.

Parsons’ TReX threat emulator is designed to simulate threats that military personnel may encounter during real-world missions. Utilizing advanced algorithms and real-time data, TReX creates dynamic and realistic scenarios that enable operators to develop critical skills in threat assessment, decision-making, and operational response. During the exercise, Parsons combined this high-fidelity simulation with SeaTrac’s SP-48 USV, while targeting airborne systems and communicating with the command-and-control center via commercial and non-commercial communication mediums. Because SeaTrac’s SP-48 is solar-powered and remotely commanded, the USV can execute missions at sea 24/7 with no harm to humans or the environment and reduces operational costs when compared to manned vessels. This novel milestone helps the U.S. Air Force train as they fight.

“Employing the TReX threat emulator aboard an uncrewed maritime platform optimizes training efficacy and is a cost-effective approach for executing comprehensive training exercises,” said Mike Kushin, President of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. “This innovative solution reduces logistical, and personnel costs associated with manned missions while facilitating a high-fidelity simulation environment—ultimately elevating the United States Air Force's operational readiness.”

Realistic open-water training also yields collaboration between different branches of the military, fostering communication and tactical strategies that can be employed during joint operations. Pilots and operators will gain insights into maritime operational protocols and the roles of unmanned systems, fostering a more comprehensive understanding of multi-domain operations. Additionally, utilizing the TReX threat emulator within an unmanned maritime vehicle represents a financially responsible method for conducting extensive training exercises, reducing costs associated with manned missions while providing a high-fidelity simulation environment.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

About SeaTrac Systems, Inc.

SeaTrac Systems, Inc. manufactures, sells, and rents cost-effective, multi-purpose long endurance solar-powered Uncrewed Surface Vehicles for commercial, scientific, and military applications. The SeaTrac USV can carry various sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for research, monitoring, or surveillance tasks where autonomy, cost, and ease of deployment matter. For more information, visit our website at seatrac.com.

About USM’s Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise

USM’s Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise Facility is a research and development partnership program focused on uncrewed maritime systems and blue technology innovation. The facility hosts the co-location of federal and industry partners with The University of Southern Mississippi in 62,500 square feet of laboratories, training, and conference space. The complex includes deep and shallow water access for oceanographic research vessels.

