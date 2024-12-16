AFEELA Introduces Stingray Karaoke as its In-Car Entertainment Service

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) announced today that they have partnered with Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media and technology company, to expand its in-car entertainment services. Through this partnership, AFEELA customers will be able to use Stingray Karaoke and enjoy in-car karaoke services.

With the introduction of Stingray Karaoke, customers will have access to a massive international song library of over 100,000 licensed tracks. This collection browsable by title, artist, lyrics, or genre, features today’s top charting artists and yesterday’s legends. It spans a wide range of genres, including Pop, Rock, Country, Rap, R&B, K-Pop, Holiday Classics and Kids & Family, providing AFEELA customers with an enhanced entertainment experience for every taste and occasion.





“Integrating Stingray Karaoke into AFEELA vehicles represents a pivotal advancement in our commitment to enhancing the in-car entertainment landscape. This collaboration highlights our focus on delivering cutting-edge entertainment solutions that resonate with consumers' increasing expectations to enjoy immersive experiences safely on the road."

- Jim Riley, President, US Division at Stingray.

“Karaoke is a popular form of entertainment, and we are thrilled to introduce Stingray Karaoke to AFEELA. Drivers and passengers will be able to enjoy singing along to their favorite songs while driving, elevating the experience while on the road.”

- Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairperson and CEO, Sony Honda Mobility Inc.

As a Mobility Tech Company that connects diverse inspirations and pursues cutting-edge technology, SHM will realize innovations in mobility that affect people’s sensibilities and behavior.

This information is current as of the time of announcement. Please note that there may be additions or changes without notice due to various conditions.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

About Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) is a Japanese joint venture mobility tech company established by Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in 2022. By combining Sony’s technological prowess and Honda’s automotive expertise, SHM aims to lead innovation in the industry through joint development and sales of high-value-added mobility and providing services for mobility. For more information, please visit us at https://www.shm-afeela.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2956b53f-5905-4a12-ba5d-c43e03f7d71e