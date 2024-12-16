Discover the KASBOT (KASBOT COIN) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that KASBOT (KASBOT COIN) will officially debut on XT Exchange! The KASBOT/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs), opening up new opportunities for traders and enthusiasts alike. Mark your calendars for the following go-live schedule:

Deposit : 09:00 on December 16, 2024 (UTC)

: 09:00 on December 16, 2024 (UTC) Trading : 09:00 on December 17, 2024 (UTC)

: 09:00 on December 17, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on December 18, 2024 (UTC)







About KASBOT (KASBOT COIN)

Meet KASBOT: The Meme Guardian of Kaspa’s Kingdom!

KASBOT is not just another meme token — it’s a guardian robot designed to protect and honor its queen, Kaspa. With cutting-edge market analysis capabilities, KASBOT empowers the community by offering valuable crypto insights, helping users navigate the ever-evolving market with confidence.

Beyond market protection, KASBOT collaborates with KASPER COIN to operate a Crypto University, an innovative educational platform for users to learn, grow, and master the crypto world, all while highlighting Kaspa's strengths and potential.

This listing on XT Exchange is a monumental step forward for KASBOT, offering global exposure and connecting the project with a broader audience. By supporting unique and engaging projects like KASBOT, XT Exchange reinforces its mission of fostering creativity and enhancing user trading experiences.

About XT.COM

Established in 2018, XT.COM is a leading social-infused digital asset trading platform, serving nearly 8 million registered users and over 1 million monthly active traders globally. With support for 800+ high-quality tokens and 1,000+ trading pairs, XT.COM provides a comprehensive suite of trading services, including spot, margin, and futures trading.

Our mission is to empower users to unlock the infinite potential of blockchain technology through secure, intuitive, and reliable trading experiences.

Stay tuned for the KASBOT trading launch and get ready to join the Meme Guardian’s exciting journey!

