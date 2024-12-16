Discover the NPC (Non-Playable Coin) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that NPC (Non-Playable Coin) has been listed on XT Exchange! The NPC/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs).





About NPC (Non-Playable Coin)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) redefines the memecoin landscape by merging viral internet culture with groundbreaking blockchain technology. Representing the widely recognized NPC meme, this token delivers an innovative blend of humor and utility.

As the world’s first memecoin-NFT hybrid, NPC allows holders to convert each token 1:1 into a unique NFT, embodying the essence of individuality and creativity. With over 220 customizable traits, users can personalize their NFTs through the interactive platform at app.npc.com .

Notably, NPC’s total supply was set on July 29, 2023, matching the world’s human population on that date—a pioneering move that bridges blockchain and the real world.

This listing represents a pivotal moment for the NPC community, enhancing global accessibility and expanding its reach in the cryptocurrency market. XT Exchange’s support underscores its commitment to fostering innovative and vibrant projects like NPC, ensuring users enjoy seamless and engaging trading experiences.

Website: https://www.npc.com

Blockchain Browser: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8eD97a637A790Be1feff5e888d43629dc05408F6

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM has established itself as the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, serving nearly 8 million registered users and over 1 million monthly active users. Supporting 800+ tokens and 1,000+ trading pairs, XT.COM provides diverse trading options, including spot, margin, and futures trading.

Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology, delivering a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading environment.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

