CoinEx Turns 7: A Year of Breakthroughs and Innovations Together





HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx is thrilled to celebrate its 7th anniversary, a momentous occasion that marks not only our continuous growth but also our deep connection with a global community of 10 million registered users. This milestone is a proof of the trust and support of users from over 200 countries and regions, who have stood by us as we evolved from an emerging exchange into a global leader in the crypto trading industry. To express our gratitude, we have planned a series of exciting activities and rewards, inviting everyone to join us in celebrating the journey we’ve embarked on together.

CoinEx 7th Anniversary Celebration: Together with Us

As part of our 7th Anniversary campaign, we are honouring our most loyal users. We would draw 100 users and each receive 7,777 CET as appreciation. For new users, we’ve prepared a special surprise, stay tuned to our anniversary campaign page for more rewards.

In addition to the 7,777 reward, there are other prizes that every user can claim, including:

177 CET Reward

77 CET Reward

77% Financial Bonus Voucher

10 USDT Cashback Voucher

Unlimited VIP Level 5 access for 30 days



Beyond the platform activities, a series of events will also take place across our community and social media channels. Confirmed events include:

Mark the date and don’t miss out our social media & community events:

Dec 5 – Dec 20: "Feedback Fest" – Share Key CoinEx Changes

Dec 9 – Dec 26: "Why I Love CoinEx" Sharing Event

Dec 19: 7th Anniversary Twitter Space Session (Participating institutions:

bitFlyer, Kaspa; Media partner: BeInCrypto)

Dec 23: AMA Session with CEO Hai Po Yang

Dec 31 – Jan 10: Mysterious Campaign Exchange Activities

The celebration continues with a thrilling Spot Trading Ranking, boasting a prize pool of $50,000. This competition offers a fantastic opportunity for our users to test their trading skills and earn rewards while enjoying the excitement of crypto trading. Additionally, on 30th December, we will unveil personalised annual reports for all our users, celebrating their 2024 achievements in the crypto world. We will also host giveaways across all regions on our social media and community platforms with a total prize pool of $30,000 USD! Please stay tuned and follow CoinEx social media.

Our celebration doesn’t end online. We will hold offline events in Benin, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Spain, Taiwan and Vietnam. Bringing our vibrant community together to connect in person and experience the unique CoinEx spirit.

Build a Brighter Future Together

CoinEx has solidified its position as a key innovator in the crypto space in 2024, a year marked by groundbreaking developments in its product ecosystem. CoinEx has grown into a global cryptocurrency exchange, serving users in 18 language markets and operating across 200+ countries and regions. The platform supports over 1,200 cryptocurrencies, and 1,800+ trading markets, catering to the diverse needs of its 10 million+ registered users.

This transformative phase witnessed the introduction of several forward-looking solutions designed to enhance user experiences and unlock greater market potential. New offerings such as Swap, P2P, CoinEx Staking, CoinEx Mining, Pre-Token Trading, and Futures Copy Trading have diversified the platform’s services, catering to the needs of both novice and seasoned traders.

CoinEx also upgraded its security infrastructure to deliver more value to its users, ensuring a safer trading environment. The revamped VIP tier system offers tailored benefits, while expanded use cases for the CET token reinforce its role as a cornerstone of the CoinEx ecosystem. CoinEx's commitment to empowering users extends beyond trading tools, with the launch of educational platforms such as CoinEx Insight and CoinEx Academy. These platforms serve as a knowledge hub, enabling users to explore market dynamics and discover new investment opportunities, fostering informed decision-making within the crypto space.

These advancements highlight CoinEx’s dedication to addressing the diverse needs of its global user base while driving innovation and progress in the cryptocurrency industry. As CoinEx continues to evolve, it remains steadfast in its mission to make crypto trading accessible, secure, and rewarding for all. As we look back on these seven years, we are deeply grateful for the endless support of our users, partners, and team members. This anniversary is not just a celebration of our achievements but also a moment to reaffirm our mission: to make crypto trading accessible to everyone, everywhere.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions.Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | App ｜ Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7c2b62b-4563-42d6-bf6d-ce44467d8f5d