



HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx is proud to announce that it has been named one of the Top Crypto Exchanges of 2026 by the reputable blockchain media U.Today. This recognition highlights CoinEx’s continued commitment to building a secure, transparent, and user-centric global trading environment. This honor arrives at an especially meaningful moment, as CoinEx is about to celebrate its 8th anniversary.

U.Today: A Tier-1 Global Exchange Rooted in User Trust

Since launching to global users in 2017, CoinEx has grown into a tier-1, award-winning cryptocurrency exchange, recognized for its reliability, accessibility, and user-first philosophy. Founded by the top-ranked mining pool ViaBTC, CoinEx has consistently upheld High Transparency, becoming one of the earliest exchanges to publish full proof-of-reserves, ensuring every user asset remains fully backed and protected.

CoinEx’s core team brings together seasoned technologists, early crypto investors, and pioneers across the internet sector. Their expertise has helped CoinEx develop into a globally trusted platform supporting 18 languages, thousands of listed assets, and over ten million users across more than 200 regions.

Three Brand Pillars and Commitments

1. User-Centric

From the intuitive Buy Crypto interface to tools such as AI Analysis, Copy Trading, and Pre-Token Trading, every feature at CoinEx is designed with users at the center. Whether beginners or advanced traders, users can seamlessly access diverse markets with confidence.

2. High Transparency

Transparency sits at the heart of the operations. Since 2022, the full proof-of-reserves disclosures and risk-management frameworks ensure a trading environment built on trust and accountability.

3. Sustainable Growth

Supported by the broader ViaBTC ecosystem, CoinEx remains dedicated to the long-term, sustainable development of the blockchain industry. The exchange continues to explore technology and apply blockchain-based solutions to global social The exchange initiatives aimed at supporting underprivileged communities.

“Your Crypto Trading Expert”: A Comprehensive Ecosystem

Positioned as Your Crypto Trading Expert, the CoinEx ecosystem is a complete environment built around the CoinEx Exchange and strengthened by ViaBTC’s poThe exchangerful technical foundation. The ecosystem spans a wide range of products, including CoinEx Wallet, CoinEx Smart Chain and CoinEx Charity, delivering global charitable support.

At the core of this ecosystem is CET, CoinEx’s native token, empoThe exchangered by long-term tokenomics and a repurchase-and-burn mechanism, driving sustainable growth and real utility for the community.

CoinEx is honored to receive U.Today’s recognition and remains fully committed to advancing the global adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. The exchange will continue empoThe exchangering users worldwide with secure, accessible, and innovative financial tools—today, and for many years to come.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/872af2ba-507c-4dcc-ab05-fd45687d56cd