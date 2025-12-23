From Connectivity to Capability: How CoinEx Charity Is Reframing Long-Term Value in Crypto Philanthropy Through Concrete Donations

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Introduction: The most valuable philanthropy is what lasts beyond the moment

Philanthropic initiatives are not uncommon in the crypto industry, yet many still take the form of one-off donations or short-term relief efforts.

Across several completed initiatives by CoinEx Charity, however, a different pattern has emerged:

philanthropy is no longer defined by how much is given, but by whether what is given remains usable over time.

1. What Was Donated: Tangible Infrastructure, Not Abstract Support

An examination of CoinEx Charity’s publicly disclosed initiatives reveals a high level of consistency in the types of donations made. Rather than symbolic contributions, the focus has been on physical infrastructure and services designed for repeated, long-term use, primarily across three areas.

1️⃣ Network Connectivity: Starlink Deployment and Long-Term Internet Access

In parts of Africa and other regions with underdeveloped communications infrastructure, CoinEx Charity worked with local educational institutions to deploy Starlink satellite internet equipment, including on-site installation and operational setup.

These donations addressed several structural constraints:

Schools lacked stable internet access



Teachers were unable to use online educational resources



Students were effectively excluded from the global education ecosystem



By providing long-term, reliable connectivity, these institutions gained the ability to access digital curricula, global learning platforms, and essential public information on a continuous basis.

2️⃣ Educational Equipment: Bringing Connectivity Into the Classroom

Beyond internet access, CoinEx Charity also supplied:

Learning and teaching devices



Basic hardware required for digital education



Importantly, these devices were not delivered in isolation. They were integrated into environments where connectivity already existed, avoiding the common pitfall of equipment donations rendered ineffective by lack of internet access.

In several cases, this shifted how education was delivered:

Course content expanded beyond local textbooks



Teachers incorporated remote courses and digital materials



Students gained access to learning resources previously unavailable to them



3️⃣ Training and Educational Support: Ensuring Infrastructure Is Actually Used

In Southeast Asian initiatives, including projects in the Philippines, CoinEx Charity’s donations extended beyond hardware.

Working alongside local educational bodies, community colleges, and training centers, the programs included:

Digital literacy training



Online learning skills development



Introductory Web3 and financial education, with an emphasis on understanding and safety



This combined approach ensured that donated infrastructure translated into lasting capability rather than temporary improvement.

2. Who Received the Donations: Institutions Built to Endure

From an external perspective, CoinEx Charity has been notably selective in choosing beneficiaries.

Recipient organizations typically shared several characteristics:

Recognized local schools, education centers, or public training institutions



An existing, stable population of students or community members



Operational capacity, but persistent lack of digital infrastructure



As a result, donations were embedded into organizations with long-term continuity, rather than temporary or event-based projects.

3. How Donations Were Implemented: Decentralized Operations, Local Ownership

Across completed initiatives, CoinEx Charity did not assume responsibility for day-to-day operations.

Instead:

Local institutions managed network and equipment usage



Teachers determined how technology was integrated into curricula



Maintenance and scheduling were absorbed into existing systems



This structure produced several outcomes:

Projects did not collapse when external teams disengaged



Equipment avoided becoming idle after project completion



Philanthropic impact persisted over time



Within the broader philanthropy landscape, this decentralized execution model remains relatively uncommon, yet it significantly reduces long-term failure risk.

4. Why These Donations Matter Specifically to the Crypto Industry

The crypto sector frequently emphasizes principles such as:

Decentralization



Individual empowerment



Lowering barriers to participation



CoinEx Charity’s donation strategy translates these principles into tangible outcomes:

Internet access lowers educational and informational barriers



lowers educational and informational barriers Hardware support expands participation capacity



expands participation capacity Skills training prevents dependency and fosters autonomy



In this sense, philanthropy becomes an extension of Web3 ideology rather than a marketing accessory.

5. Long-Term Impact: What These Donations Actually Leave Behind

Over time, infrastructure-centered donations have generated several durable effects:

Educational institutions gained reusable digital capabilities



Students and teachers experienced a real expansion in available choices



Communities developed sustained habits around digital tools



These outcomes are difficult to quantify in short-term metrics, yet they are decisive in determining whether structural change has truly occurred.

Conclusion: When Philanthropy Returns to Usability

CoinEx Charity’s approach avoids grand narratives and instead centers on a practical question:

Will these donations still matter years from now?

By prioritizing connectivity, equipment, and skills over one-off contributions, CoinEx Charity illustrates a more grounded model of crypto philanthropy—one that favors durability over spectacle, and long-term enablement over momentary impact.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ee77700-5828-4d95-bad2-538fc33ceb6e