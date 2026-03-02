CoinEx Updates Latest Proof of Reserve, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Ensuring User Security





HONG KONG, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, released its latest Proof of Reserve update on February 24, 2026. With the release of its latest Proof of Reserve, CoinEx once again demonstrates that safeguarding users’ assets is a long-standing commitment embedded in its operational framework.

CoinEx publishes its Proof of Reserve on a regular monthly basis, maintaining a 1:1 reserve ratio, ensuring that every dollar of user assets is fully backed. As of February 2026, CoinEx maintains the following reserve ratios:

CET: 109.59%4%

USDT: 106.62%

USDC: 109.18%

BTC: 105.57%

ETH: 100.2%

DOGE: 100.03%

The total market value of assets held in CoinEx wallets stands at $492,430,950.24.





As one of the earliest centralized exchanges to publicly disclose reserve data, CoinEx has treated Proof of Reserves as a long-term standard practice. This consistent disclosure reinforces the platform’s financial resilience and responsible asset management.

CoinEx Brings Trust and Transparency

As the crypto market is volatile lately, CoinEx remains committed to ensuring user security and upholding transparency as a permanent operational principle.

Trust is earned through consistency. By updating its Proof of Reserve regularly and maintaining transparent communication, CoinEx strengthens long-term confidence among its global user base. At the same time, transparency remains one of CoinEx’s core brand principles. Through publicly accessible reserve information and clear reporting standards, users can independently verify asset backing.

This open approach not only enhances accountability but also contributes to healthier industry standards. Monthly proof of reserve update reflects the platform’s long-term philosophy: sustainable development built on user-first values, security and transparency.

