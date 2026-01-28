CoinEx Wins Two Awards at Crypto.ru Awards 2025 by crypto.ru

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx is proud to announce that it has been recognized with two major awards, “Best Trading App 2025” and “Best P2P Service 2025” at Crypto.ru Awards 2025. Following its recognition as the Best Staking Service Exchange last year, this latest achievement further reflects CoinEx’s long-term commitment to enhancing localized trading experiences and strengthening services for users across the CIS region.

Professional Products Backed by Strong Foundation



Backed by ViaBTC, CoinEx is supported by mature blockchain infrastructure and strong technical capabilities. This foundation underpins the platform’s comprehensive framework.

Anton Vainerman, CEO of Trustpool and a member of the Best Trading App 2025 jury, noted: “Traders have access to a wide range of opportunities across spot, margin, derivatives, and P2P markets, including strategic and automated trading, as well as investment and mining solutions. The mobile application fully replicates the exchange’s functionality, providing seamless access to trading tools from anywhere.”

In the P2P trading sector, CoinEx’s user-first security philosophy has earned consistent recognition from regional crypto media. The platform has been repeatedly listed among the Top 10 Best P2P Exchanges in Russia, reflecting sustained trust from both users and industry observers.

These strengths are the result of continuous investment in localized services and a deep understanding of regional user needs — a strategy that CoinEx has consistently pursued over the years. CoinEx’s professional capabilities were also recognized across the industry. The platform received multiple awards from global media, including Best Centralized Exchange, Most Professional Cryptocurrency Exchange, 2025 Best Staking Service Exchange, and Top Crypto Exchanges 2025.

Founded in 2017, CoinEx has advanced its global presence through a low-profile, pragmatic operating approach, prioritizing infrastructure, security, and product reliability over short-term visibility. Today, the platform serves more than 10 million users across over 200 countries and regions, supporting 18 language markets and maintaining a stable global user and community base.

CoinEx currently supports 1,000+ digital assets and 1,500+ trading pairs. The platform integrates layered security measures, offline asset storage, and a dedicated user protection fund. CoinEx was also among the earlier exchanges to adopt Merkle Tree-based Proof of Reserves, publishing regular data to allow users to independently verify asset holdings and reinforce transparency.

Positioned as “Your Crypto Trading Expert”, the CoinEx ecosystem is a comprehensive environment. The ecosystem offers a wide range of products, including multi-asset management, CoinEx Wallet, and the CoinEx Smart Chain. Complemented by global charity efforts through CoinEx Charity, the ecosystem reflects CoinEx’s dedication to advancing blockchain adoption. Together with its native token CET, supported by long-term tokenomics and a repurchase-and-burn mechanism, the CoinEx ecosystem promotes sustainable growth and real utility.

Guided by its core values of transparency, security, and long-term development, CoinEx remains dedicated to building a safe and accessible crypto trading platform. The recognition marks not only a milestone, but also a continuation of CoinEx’s long-term journey to deliver efficient trading experiences for users worldwide.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1100 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

