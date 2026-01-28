CoinEx 2025: When Hype Is No Longer the Answer — Building Long-Term Value Through Professionalism

Navigating Market Changes: CoinEx’s Long-Term Vision

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2025, the crypto industry had reached a clear inflection point. The once widely accepted four-year halving cycle—long regarded as a reliable market compass—has gradually lost its absolute influence. The traditional boundaries between bull and bear markets have become increasingly blurred, while price movements are no longer driven purely by sentiment or narratives, but are instead shaped by macroeconomic forces and the decision-making logic of institutional capital.

Against this backdrop, 2025 has begun to redefine what truly constitutes competitiveness for crypto exchanges. As the industry matures at an accelerated pace, the question is no longer who moves fastest or makes the most noise—but how platforms with real history respond to structural change and evolving user expectations. For CoinEx, an exchange with eight years of operational experience, this shift called for a reassessment of priorities.

We believe that speed, hype, and short-term rankings are no longer sufficient answers. What ultimately matters is an exchange’s professional depth, the resilience of its products across market cycles, and whether trust can be built—and continuously verified—over the long term. Guided by this conviction, CoinEx chose not to chase market noise in 2025. Instead, we deliberately turned inward, focusing on strengthening our foundations in preparation for a longer and more complex cycle ahead.

Looking back, if we were to summarize 2025 in a few key words, they would be: self-building and product consolidation.

Self-building: Returning User Trust Through Professionalism

Changes in market structure and cycles have fundamentally reshaped user expectations of exchanges.

As a trading platform, CoinEx aims to respond to both users and the market with a more professional perspective. At the beginning of 2025, CoinEx carried out a major brand upgrade, repositioning its platform and introducing a new brand slogan — “Your Crypto Trading Expert.” This was not a superficial update of visuals or messaging, but a direct response to a deeper user expectation—to become a more professional, reliable platform capable of accompanying users over the long term.

Aligned with this positioning, attentive users may have noticed that since the second half of 2025, we have deliberately slowed the pace of token listings and recalibrated our listing standards. Our focus has shifted toward professional judgment and long-term value, moving away from growth driven by short-term market hype.This approach may not attract immediate attention, but it builds a more sustainable asset structure and reduces risks for users over time.

At the same time, we continue to invest in building trust mechanisms that can be independently verified. CoinEx’s long-standing CET buyback and burn program has been steadily carried out this year, with over 166 million CET repurchased and burned in total, representing a value of more than USD 9.3 million. In addition, we publish monthly updates of our Proof of Reserves, consistently showing a reserve ratio above 100%. As one of the first exchanges to disclose Proof of Reserves, CoinEx aims to ensure security and transparency are measurable and verifiable in practice, not just words.

For CoinEx, social responsibility is a core part of our long-term mission. Over the past year, we have continued to support public welfare and charitable initiatives, from improving access to basic education in underserved regions to advancing Starlink infrastructure projects. Our efforts have reached communities across the Philippines, Indonesia, Africa, and beyond, earning positive recognition from both the industry and our broader community.

In 2025, CoinEx’s professional capabilities and long-term commitment were also recognized across the industry. The platform received multiple awards, including Best Centralized Exchange, Most Professional Cryptocurrency Exchange, 2025 Best Staking Service Exchange, and Top Crypto Exchanges 2025, further validating CoinEx’s strength as “Your Crypto Trading Expert.”

A focus on professionalism and sustainability has made CoinEx the preferred choice for a growing global user base. By 2025, CoinEx surpassed 10 million registered users, serving over 200 countries and regions worldwide. This growth was not driven by a single market rally, but by continuous user trust in a reliable platform amid uncertainty.

Product Consolidation: Continuous Optimization for Better Trading Experience

As a professional exchange, this year CoinEx has continued to focus on strengthening our products and enhancing the overall user experience.

Over the past year, we implemented more than 100 product and service optimizations, continuously refining trading workflows, system stability, and user interactions across multiple dimensions. These improvements are not about adding features for the sake of it—they are designed to deliver real, cumulative value in users’ day-to-day trading.

On the product side, we upgraded the original Financial module to CoinEx Earn, introducing both Flexible and Fixed Savings options that offer some of the most competitive APYs in the industry. This allows users with different risk profiles to make clearer, more informed choices in asset allocation. Additionally, the launch of OnChain enables seamless access to DEX trading without leaving the CoinEx platform. In this way, the exchange has evolved from a centralized matching tool into a gateway to the broader on-chain ecosystem.

Professionalism is not a slogan—it is an experience that can be consistently verified over time. The true value of a product lies in its ability to positively impact every user interaction. In 2025, CoinEx continued to refine even the smallest details with a professional mindset, applying careful judgment and robust product capabilities to ensure that every trade reflects the trust users place in us.

Conclusion: Users, Professionalism, and Security—Our Unchanging Compass

Looking back on 2025, CoinEx navigated the year with steady focus and careful planning. Many of our decisions didn’t show immediate results in short-term metrics or market sentiment. This isn’t a path that can be rushed with hype or rankings—it requires patience, discipline, and a long-term perspective. True professionalism often goes unseen at first, but its value becomes clear over time.

From strategically repositioning our brand, to slowing the pace of new listings, to continued investment in our products, every move was aimed at preparing for longer and more complex market cycles. Looking ahead, uncertainty will remain, while technology and regulations continue to evolve. Regardless of external shifts, CoinEx will keep following a clear and consistent approach: user-first, professionally driven, with security as the foundation and product at the center, steadily advancing the platform stage by stage.

What endures across market cycles isn’t chasing short-term trends—it’s continuously building and strengthening our own capabilities. In 2025, CoinEx focused on understanding the market, reinforcing our internal strengths, and consolidating our foundations. These efforts may not have grabbed headlines, but they have laid a solid, lasting cornerstone for the next stage of our journey—positioning us to navigate future cycles with confidence, clarity, and resilience.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1100 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube



Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com



Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ecaa7f5-3a4f-4eaf-ada9-ad2e349094a3