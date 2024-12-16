INTMAX Launches First Stateless Layer 2 Payment Solution on Ethereum

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTMAX today announced the launch of its public testnet, the world's first stateless Layer 2 payment solution for Ethereum. With enough processing capacity to support the entire global population on Ethereum, the platform delivers unprecedented scalability, keeps transaction costs consistently below 0.5 cents, regardless of network congestion, and offers strong privacy features.

Testnet Info

The testnet currently operates on Ethereum’s Sepolia Network. Supported environments include:

• OS: Windows, macOS,(Only PC)

• Wallets: Metamask

Note: The supported environments will expand over time.

Advancing Ethereum's Payment Infrastructure

INTMAX's innovative stateless architecture processes transactions using only 5 bytes of on-chain data through advanced zk-Rollup technology. The platform's efficiency comes from its ability to aggregate multiple off-chain transactions into single proofs. This breakthrough enables the platform to handle global-scale transaction volumes while dramatically reducing mainnet congestion and preserving Ethereum's core security and decentralization principles.

The platform is a stateless scaling approach often referenced in Ethereum's scaling plan by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, scaling with Based Rollup by EF's Justin Drake It is also included in EF's Justin Drake's scaling plan with Based Rollup and plays a significant role in Ethereum. This validation stems from the project's academically rigorous approach to solving fundamental blockchain challenges.

Building Global Payment Infrastructure

Following the successful launch of the INTMAX Wallet in early 2024, the testnet release marks another milestone in the platform's development. The project has established strategic partnerships across Latin America, Africa, and Japan, positioning INTMAX as a key player in global cryptocurrency adoption.

"The launch of our testnet demonstrates INTMAX's commitment to solving real-world payment challenges," said Leona Hioki, INTMAX Co-founder. "INTMAX brings a sense of functional beauty back to crypto through meticulous design. With the testnet launch and the upcoming activation of our advanced algorithm, INTMAX2, the project offers unprecedented capabilities. It can execute an extraordinary volume of transactions on Ethereum, exceeding traditional expectations, while offering robust privacy. This system incorporates nearly everything crypto participants have sought in a practical solution, boasting scalability so vast that even if the entire global population used Ethereum, it would remain under capacity, positioning itself as a payment network on Ethereum. Statelessness repressents the 'start game' for the next phase of blockchain."

Supporting Global Adoption

The testnet launch introduces several key features:

Sub-cent transaction fees regardless of network load

Privacy-preserving transaction processing

Unlimited scalability through stateless architecture

Enhanced security through zero-knowledge proof systems

This comprehensive feature set addresses long-standing challenges in blockchain adoption, particularly in regions where traditional financial infrastructure is limited. By maintaining consistently low transaction costs and high throughput, INTMAX removes significant barriers to entry for both individual users and institutional adopters. The platform's focus on privacy and security creates new opportunities for financial services in previously underserved markets.

Expanding Ecosystem Development

The ecosystem's growth extends beyond technical development to include extensive partnerships with financial institutions and payment providers. These collaborations enable INTMAX to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, creating practical solutions for real-world payment challenges.

The platform's flexibility and scalability make it particularly well-suited for emerging markets, where rapid technological advancement often outpaces traditional financial infrastructure development.

About INTMAX

INTMAX develops cutting-edge Layer 2 solutions for Ethereum, focusing on scalability, privacy, and accessibility. Through innovative stateless architecture and advanced cryptographic techniques, INTMAX enables efficient, private transactions while maintaining the security and decentralization of the Ethereum network.

Contact:

Sergei Medvedev

pr@intmax.io

