Quadient Recognized in Two IDC MarketScape Reports for Accounts Receivable Automation Applications

Quadient named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for small and mid-markets, and a Major Player in AR Automation for the Enterprise





Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for Small and Midmarket 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52692224 December 2024). Additionally, Quadient has been recognized for the first time as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for the Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51740924 December 2024).

“Quadient AR is an intelligent AR automation platform covering all aspects of the credit-to-cash process with strong configurability,” said Kevin Permenter, research director, Financial Applications, IDC. “Quadient AR’s no-code customizable workflows and global rules automate critical aspects in the invoice-to-pay cycle, with no IT configuration required, allowing users to segment customers and automate touchpoints while lightening the workload through automation. Additionally, Quadient AR’s machine learning and AI-powered analytics empower users to uncover actionable insights.”

The Quadient Digital automation platform, a suite of financial and document automation tools, includes Quadient AR, a cloud-based credit-to-collections-to-cash application that creates high-value customer interactions and accelerates cash flow. Quadient Digital automation platform also includes a full financial automation including accounts payable, and also intelligent forms and customer communications management.

“Over the past several years, transformative technologies like generative AI and e-invoicing have significantly reshaped the AR automation landscape. We are proud to see Quadient recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape, which we believe reflects our commitment to innovation through our investments in AI-driven solutions and compliance-ready tools within the Quadient Digital platform,” said Geoffrey Godet, chief executive officer, Quadient. “This year also marks Quadient’s debut in the AR Automation for Enterprise report, underscoring the value our ecosystem brings to both large Enterprise and SMB customers through broad and versatile capabilities.”

For complimentary access to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for Small and Midmarket 2024 Vendor Assessment excerpt, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/resources/IDC-marketscape-accounts-receivable-automation-applications.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Quadient

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Joe Scolaro, Quadient VP of Media & Communications Global Press Relations Manager +1-630-699-8979 +1 203-301-3673 sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com j.scolaro@quadient.com

Attachment