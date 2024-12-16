RTOERO, PGA of Canada tee up partnership to expand access to top-rated group health coverage

Toronto, Canada, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting Feb.1, 2025, PGA of Canada’s 4,000+ members can access RTOERO’s top-rated Entente Group Insurance Program through a new partnership. The agreement with PGA of Canada is the first of its kind for RTOERO and aligns with the organization’s strategic priority to broaden the availability of its non-profit group health insurance plan.



“This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting Canadians’ health and well-being in meaningful ways,” says John Cappelletti, chair of RTOERO. “While we may dream of a future where health insurance isn’t necessary, today it remains a critical safety net. We saw an opportunity to address a real need while strengthening our group insurance plan and advancing our organization’s growth.”

The agreement offers PGA of Canada members access to join the Entente extended health care, dental and hospital plans. A key feature of the extended health care plan is comprehensive travel coverage – an essential benefit for PGA of Canada members, many of whom travel frequently as golf professionals.

"We are always looking for ways to support and enhance the well-being of our members. Partnering with RTOERO to offer extended health insurance is an exciting step forward in providing valuable benefits that contribute to the health and peace of mind of our professionals across the country,” said PGA of Canada President Scott Kolb. “Together, we are ensuring that our members can focus on their livelihood, knowing they have reliable coverage to support them every step of the way."

PGA of Canada members do not need to become RTOERO members to join the plan but must maintain their PGA of Canada membership to remain eligible.

“Our group plan is owned and operated on a non-profit basis by RTOERO. It’s designed to provide exceptional coverage and value,” says Jim Grieve, CEO of RTOERO. “By welcoming PGA of Canada members, we’re extending the benefits of this trusted program to a new community of professionals who can count on it for their unique healthcare needs, both at home and on the road.”

As RTOERO launches this new partnership with PGA of Canada, the organization is exploring additional opportunities to expand its reach and impact through collaborations within and beyond the education sector.

About RTOERO and the Entente Group Insurance Program

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With more than 86,000 members in 51 districts across Canada, RTOERO is the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education workers and retirees. Membership is open to individuals working in or retired from early years, schools and school boards, post-secondary institutions, and other education-related roles, as well as their immediate family. RTOERO is committed to creating a better future, together.

The Entente Group Insurance Program, RTOERO’s most highly rated member benefit, offers comprehensive health, dental and travel coverage. Administered by Johnson Inc. – RTOERO’s trusted insurance partner for over 30 years – the plan is underwritten by Canadian Premier Life Insurance Company, under the brand name of Securian Canada.

About PGA of Canada

The PGA of Canada, with nearly 4,000 members, is one of the oldest and largest professional golf associations in the world. It provides benefits, training, and education to support, promote, and develop its members in achieving excellence and building successful careers in the golf industry. Committed to advancing the game, the organization champions inclusion, fosters professional growth, and hosts premier events like the RBC PGA Scramble, while investing in grassroots programs to make golf accessible to all.

