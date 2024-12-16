Fire Safety Equipment Growth Opportunity Analysis 2024 - Integration with Smart Building Solutions Supports the Digital Advancement of Fire Safety

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fire Safety Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Digital technologies have become inevitable in most industries, including fire safety equipment. Fire detection and suppression equipment are increasingly IoT-enabled and integrated with smart building systems using tools such as AI, machine learning (ML), and analytics. This necessitates the convergence and collaboration of fire safety with digital solutions providers, including building technology system integrators.



This study identifies 3 top growth opportunities: performance-based fire safety systems, integration of fire safety with smart buildings solutions, and digitalization improvement of fire safety systems.

By 2029, fire safety equipment revenue is expected to exceed $11 billion. In terms of CAGR, Latin America is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, and revenue from the data center vertical is expanding the fastest among end users.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Performance-based Fire Safety System

Integration of Fire Safety with Smart Buildings Solutions

Digitalization Improvement of Fire Safety System

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fire Safety Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation - Market

Segmentation - End User

Segmentation - Region

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints Analysis

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by End User Revenue Forecast Analysis

Notable Competitors

Regional Outlook - Europe

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain and Portugal

Benelux

Nordics

Regional Outlook - North America

North America

United States

Canada

Regional Outlook - APAC

APAC

China

India

Japan and South Korea

ANZ

Southeast Asia

Regional Outlook - MEA

MEA

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa

Egypt

Regional Outlook - Latin America

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities



