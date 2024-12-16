Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Report 2024-2025: Utilization of GenAI is the Most Pervasive Trend for the CCaaS Market

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024-2025 Contact Center as a Service Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dynamic contact center as a service (CCaaS) market continues to evolve, providing additional value to organizations. Utilization of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is the most pervasive trend for the CCaaS market, as it is for most customer experience (CX) IT segments. AI technologies, including GenAI, are being incorporated into the fabric of CCaaS platforms, enhancing these increasingly complex and high-value solutions.

The CCaaS market is in the advantageous position of outperforming many other contact center IT sectors, despite the challenge of global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. When a contact center must limit its IT investments, purchasing an AI-enabled contact center infrastructure solution is often moved to the top of the list as these platforms are considered mission critical.

Detailed and comprehensive coverage of this foremost sector

The report examines the CCaaS market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing, and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation. The Report features nine leading and contending vendors: 88, Call Center Studio, Diabolocom, Five9, Google, NICE, RingCentral, UJET, and Vonage.

RFP Q&As prospects need to identify and select the right CCaaS solution

The Market Report includes detailed side-by-side comparative analyses of 250+ RFP questions and vendor responses to enable end-users seeking a CCaaS solution to easily compare the most important features for their contact center's success.

The report's side-by-side analyses compare a wide range of information, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI

Omnichannel Routing and Queuing

Outbound

CRM

Recording

Customer-Facing Conversational AI Self-Service

Transcription

Real-Time Guidance/Next-Best-Action Capabilities

Employee-Facing Self-Service

Automated Post-Interaction Summarization

Automated Quality Management

Workforce Engagement Management Capabilities

Security and Compliance Features

Data Center, Backup, Disaster Recovery, and Business Continuity

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Research Methodology



4. Contact Center as a Service Functional Overview



5. CCaaS Market Trends and Challenges

5.1 CCaaS Market Trends

5.2 CCaaS Market Challenges



6. CCaaS Market Innovation

6.1 New Product Features

6.2 Future Enhancements



7. The Practical Application of AI/GenAI in CCaaS Platforms



8. The CX Journey

8.1 Omnichannel Capabilities

8.2 Omnichannel Routing and Queuing

8.3 Outbound

8.4 Customer Relationship Management

8.5 Recording

8.6 Intelligent Self-Service

8.7 Transcription



9. Augmenting and Automating the Agent Experience

9.1 Real-Time Guidance

9.2 Agent/Employee-Facing Virtual Assistant (VA)

9.3 Automated Post-Interaction Summarization



10. Oversight, Outcomes, and Optimization

10.1 Supervisor Experience

10.2 Agent/Employee Experience

10.3 Automated Quality Management

10.4 Business Intelligence, Analytics, and Reporting



11. Workforce Engagement Management



12. Contact Center as a Service Competitive Landscape

12.1 Company Snapshot



13. High-Level CCaaS Technical Analysis

13.1 Administration and Provisioning

13.2 Security and Compliance

13.3 Data Center, Backup, Disaster Recovery, and Business Continuity



14. Implementation Analysis

14.1 Service Level Agreement



15. Pricing

15.1 Pricing Structure

15.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat Omnichannel CCaaS Solution

15.3 Incremental Pricing



16. Company Reports

88, Inc.

Call Center Studio

Diabolocom

Five9, Inc.

Google

NICE

RingCentral

UJET

Vonage Holding Corp.

