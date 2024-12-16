AeroDef Manufacturing 2025 Comes to Detroit With Expanded Focus on Defense Industry

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroDef Manufacturing 2025, the most comprehensive event focused on advancing the aerospace and defense industries, will be held in Detroit’s Huntington Place, April 8-10, 2025. Produced by SME, this event expands beyond its aerospace roots to encompass all facets of defense manufacturing ― land, air, sea and space.

This dynamic three-day event features advanced technology exhibits, pioneering thought leadership, and educational sessions from manufacturing industry experts and aerospace and defense leaders. The information and insight shared at AeroDef Manufacturing’s conference tracks and its AeroDef Manufacturing Deck presentation sessions will address topics critical for bolstering the aerospace and defense industry.



AeroDef Manufacturing’s Deck will feature topics including the future of land systems, quality standards (federal and commercial), U.S. Department of Defense sustainment gaps and solutions, workforce development and other critical topics.

New sessions, as part of RAPID + TCT’s technical conference, include automation assembly and robotics; sustainment solutions for military equipment; design for manufacturing in an age of AI and Industry 4.0; cybersecurity for manufacturing operations; composite manufacturing and advanced materials; and digital engineering, modeling and simulation.

Also new for 2025, the Michigan Alliance of APEX Accelerators will sponsor and host the Knowledge Bar to support suppliers looking to do business with the federal government.



With direction from leading companies, such as BAE Systems, Bell Textron, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX, The Boeing Co. and more, AeroDef Manufacturing is unique as it brings together top government and industry leaders and is focused on a unique set of materials and manufacturing technologies, as well as provides great insight into the very latest advancements.

Complimented by innovative suppliers like the Array of Engineers, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command community and the Air Force Research Lab, this year’s event will include discussions about funding opportunities, supply chain resiliency and optimizing manufacturing techniques and processes. AeroDef Manufacturing will convene all stakeholders including key leadership from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force along with the companies supplying the next generation of A&D systems and equipment.

For the first time, the event will be collocated with three other major industry events: SME and the Rapid New Group’s RAPID + TCT, North America’s premier event for additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial 3D printing; SAE’s trademark mobility event ― the World Congress Experience (WCX), which emphasizes innovation in advanced mobility; and America Makes’ Spring Technical Review and Exchange (TRX), the nation’s leading public-private partnership for AM technology and education.

“At SME, we’re committed to bringing together the industry at large to showcase advanced technologies and accelerate their widespread adoption, strengthening North America’s manufacturing capacity,” said Steve Prahalis, chief operating officer at SME. “Combining AeroDef Manufacturing’s audience with these other collocated events highlights the collective impact each discipline has on one another and our national security.”

Attendees will network with audiences of the collocated events and gain access to an expansive exhibit floor showcasing the latest advancements in AM alongside groundbreaking developments in mobility and aerospace.

“This year’s event reflects the full spectrum of innovation in aerospace and defense. As a one-of-a-kind gathering, we’ve worked closely with SME to ensure the experience boosts the U.S. manufacturing supply chain, fosters resilience and strengthens national defense,” said George “Nick” Bullen, FSME, Northrop Grumman Corp., longtime member of AeroDef’s Strategic Advisory Committee, a group of hand-picked industry experts acting as consultants to SME on the content of the event.

Registration is now open to attend this dynamic event, which brings together influential stakeholders in aerospace and defense manufacturing.

To learn more about attending, exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities at AeroDef Manufacturing 2025, visit aerodefevent.com.

