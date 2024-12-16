Kindo Launches Channel Partner Program for AI-Powered DevSecOps Solutions to Accelerate Growth and Expand Market Reach

VENICE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kindo, the leading company driving proactive and reactive cybersecurity, today formally launched its channel partner program. This strategic initiative empowers value added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs) and other technology partners to deliver Kindo’s AI-augmented security operations to DevSecOps teams worldwide.

Reagan Rooney, Chief Experience Officer of SolvereOne, said: “We’ve been consistently impressed with Kindo’s dedication to their partners and the needs of our customers. Our customers are particularly concerned about the ability to protect their data when using AI, and Kindo’s focus on security gives them the observability and traceability they need to manage their security concerns with surprising granularity. We’re already seeing a positive impact on our business.”

Christian Merryweather, Partner at Coda Technologies, said: “Kindo’s AI-powered DevSecOps solutions are truly best-in-class, in fact they created the class. My customers use Kindo to save hours of manual labor using DevSecOps runbooks. Their red teams are even using it to speed up recon. Best of all, the new channel program makes it even easier for us to deliver these transformative solutions to our clients. The training and support have been top-notch, and we’re excited to continue building our partnership.”

Kindo allows users to leverage WhiteRabbitNeo, the top uncensored, open source, security-trained model that serves the entire information security team. With it, DevSecOps teams can automate traditionally tedious, manual tasks using runbooks and workflows for incidence response, vulnerability assessment and remediation and change management. They can also evaluate IAM roles and credentials of overprovisioning and conflicts saving developer hours for other critical activities.

Popular use cases include:

DevOps professionals are able to write and instrument secure and reliable infrastructure as code

Security red teams, known as offensive teams, are able to rapidly improve their efficiency in how they construct code proofs of concept, create sample attacks, remediate vulnerabilities and more

Security blue teams, known as defensive teams, are able to automate previously manual aspects of runbooks for intrusion detection and response, remediate security events and more



“Partners are essential to our go-to-market strategy, and we are dedicated to providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive in the rapidly evolving DevSecOps landscape,” said Ron Williams, co-founder and CEO at Kindo. “Our channel partner program has been developed in close collaboration with our partners to deliver exceptional value to customers.”

Kindo’s Channel Partner Program is built on a foundation of mutual success, offering a comprehensive framework for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-powered DevSecOps solutions. Key benefits include:

Bleeding-Edge Tools for DevSecOps: Leveraging Gen AI, Kindo’s tools are the first to allow companies to automatically run their internal runbooks within their current systems of record and will position their partners for strong competitive positioning.

Lucrative Margins and Performance Incentives: Partners can drive substantial revenue growth through generous margins and performance-based bonuses, maximizing profitability.

Sales and Marketing Enablement: Kindo provides partners with a full suite of resources to effectively market and sell Kindo solutions, including co-branded collateral, lead generation programs and dedicated channel account management support.

Technical Training and Certification: An easy deal registration system ensures full transparency and Kindo’s learning lab simplifies training and onboarding of their partners’ sales teams.

About Kindo

Kindo is revolutionizing DevSecOps with its cutting-edge Generative AI platform. Kindo empowers organizations to automate tedious and manual tasks, enabling DevSecOps teams to focus on strategic initiatives and accelerate innovation. Kindo’s no-code AI agents integrate seamlessly into existing workflows and systems of record, providing unparalleled efficiency and security for modern infrastructure management. For more information, go to: https://kindo.ai/.

