Alzheimer Society of Ontario Marks an Important Legislative Session for Dementia Care

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alzheimer Society of Ontario would like to congratulate the government on an important legislative term that has placed a strong focus on dementia care. We are encouraged by the government’s broad commitment to improving dementia care as reflected through recent legislative progress. As of the Legislature rising last Thursday for winter break:

Bill 121 has passed Third Reading and is expected to receive Royal Assent shortly, marking a crucial step forward in redefining the dementia care system and addressing health workforce training requirements.

Bill 235, the Support for Seniors and Caregivers Act, 2024 – legislation that highlights the government's commitment to supporting seniors and their care partners, including those living with dementia, across all care settings – passed Second Reading and has been referred to Committee.

Together, these Bills represent a coordinated and comprehensive approach to enhancing the quality of life for people in Ontario affected by dementia.

We are especially pleased to highlight the recent announcement of enhanced funding for the First Link® Care Navigation program over the next three years. This vital investment allows the 26 local Alzheimer Societies across the province to maintain staffing levels, enhance service delivery, and ensure that thousands of Ontarians living with dementia and their care partners receive timely and meaningful support throughout their journey.

“On behalf of the Alzheimer Society of Ontario and our 26 local Societies across the province, we applaud this cross-government approach to improving care for seniors and their care partners, including people living with dementia," said Cathy Barrick, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. “We welcome the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life and care of people living with dementia and their care partners in the community, in retirement homes, and in long-term care homes. These investments will make meaningful changes in the lives of the clients we support along their dementia journey.”

First Link® plays a critical role for dementia care in the province, connecting individuals and families to essential community services and supports at every stage of their journey. The program not only improves quality of life but also reduces strain on the healthcare system by preventing unnecessary hospitalizations and premature admissions to long-term care. Data from First Link® demonstrates its impact: for every three people connected to the program, one hospital visit is avoided, saving vital healthcare resources.

In the past year, First Link® supported over 16,700 clients, and this additional funding will allow the program to provide care navigation services to approximately 6,580 new clients each year, helping to address the growing demand for dementia care in Ontario. Altogether, the Alzheimer Society supported more than 84,000 clients last year, and we continue to see demand grow for our day programs, respite care, counselling, provider training, and public education programs.

This is a pivotal moment for dementia care in Ontario. As the number of people living with dementia continues to rise, sustained and expanded investment in programs like First Link® is essential to meet the needs of our clients. The Alzheimer Society of Ontario congratulates the government on this commitment and wishes to provide special thanks to Ministers Cho, Jones, Kusendova-Bashta, and MPP Smith for their partnership and their continued advocacy for people living with dementia and their care partners.

About the Alzheimer Society of Ontario

The Alzheimer Society is a federation of 26 frontline community support service providers, operating in every community across Ontario. We supported over 84,000 clients last year, including both care partners and people living with dementia. We provide education and training to physicians and other health care professionals, as well as to the general public, and work to reduce the stigma that is far too often associated with dementia. As a health service provider, we offer system navigation, care partner respite, adult day programs, therapeutic recreation, and so much more at little or, for nearly all of our programs, no cost to families. With hundreds of staff and thousands of volunteers we seek to alleviate the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, and to promote research into a cure. Learn more and find an Alzheimer Society near you: https://alzheimer.ca/on/en/about-us/find-your-local-alzheimer-society

