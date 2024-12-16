Tide Capital Foresees $1M Target as Institutions Drive BTC to New Highs

New York, NY, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin’s bullish rally has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, with Tide Capital forecasting a potential surge to $1 million as institutional inflows accelerate. According to the firm, Bitcoin’s current price action mirrors the strong growth seen in early 2024, with minimal pullbacks and significant buy-side support.

Institutions Lead the Bitcoin Charge

Bitcoin (BTC) has kicked off a strong uptrend, mirroring its performance in early 2024, according to Tide Capital. Notably, this rally has shown minimal corrections, with strong buy-side momentum helping BTC recover quickly from minor dips.

The key catalyst? Institutional players continue to pour capital into Bitcoin. Net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs have surpassed $35 billion, bolstered by aggressive accumulation from firms like MicroStrategy and Marathon Digital, which have added billions of dollars worth of BTC to their holdings in just weeks.

Source: CoinGlass

Tide Capital highlights a broader trend: Bitcoin is becoming a mainstream asset allocation option for traditional finance. The BTC/Nasdaq index has broken out of its downtrend and surged to new highs, benefiting from spillover liquidity as U.S. equity markets hit record levels.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin balances on exchanges have dropped nearly 20% in 2024, falling from 2.7 million BTC to 2.2 million BTC. The shrinking supply is largely driven by institutional buyers moving coins into cold wallets, further limiting liquidity and pushing the price floor higher.

Source: CoinGlass

"At this pace, $100,000 is no longer an endpoint for Bitcoin," Tide Capital analysts note. "Instead, it marks the start of a path toward $1 million.”

Altcoin Season Ignites Amid Surging USDT Liquidity

While Bitcoin remains the center of attention, altcoins are starting to steal the spotlight. BTC dominance (BTC.D) recently broke below its 120-day moving average, a key signal that altcoin season is underway, according to Tide Capital.

Many altcoins are primarily traded via USDT, and the sharp increase in USDT issuance further confirms the arrival of altcoin season. Since November, billions of USDT have been minted and transferred to exchanges - daily figures surpassing the March bull market by over 50%.

Source: TheBlock

Meme Tokens and DeFi Back in Focus

Meme tokens have become a focal point of attention, with major exchanges like Coinbase and Robinhood adding new tokens such as PEPE, FLOKI, and TURBO. The addition of these tokens is expanding retail access, while also increasing institutional interest in more speculative, high-volatility assets.

Tide Capital believes that this trend will continue as institutional investors grow more comfortable with altcoins and higher-risk assets. “We are seeing a greater risk appetite from institutional investors, with an increasing number of them seeking exposure to more elastic crypto assets, including Meme tokens and DeFi projects,” said Tide Capital in the report.

In parallel, the DeFi sector is witnessing renewed growth. Lending giant AAVE has reached a record-breaking $21 billion Total Value Locked (TVL), while decentralized exchanges posted $300 billion in monthly trading volume in November, setting a new high. Tide Capital attributes DeFi’s resurgence to improving fundamentals and growing investor confidence in the sector.

Healthy Pullbacks Set the Stage for Next Rally

Despite the ongoing bull run, Tide Capital cautions that the market remains susceptible to short-term volatility. The firm noted that significant leverage in the market could lead to swift corrections. However, Tide Capital believes that recent liquidations, including over $1 billion in long positions on December 10, have helped cool the overheated market, setting the stage for a more sustainable rally.

Source: CoinGlass

“The first wave of altcoin pullbacks has likely ended,” said Tide Capital. “With funding rates normalizing, we expect a healthier market structure that will support further gains in Bitcoin and altcoins.”

Bitcoin’s Path to $1M Looks Increasingly Likely

As institutional inflows continue to drive Bitcoin’s price upward, Tide Capital remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term potential. With a tightening supply and growing adoption from traditional finance, the firm believes the $1 million mark is not just a distant dream but a likely target in the near future.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.