Netcapital Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

  • Management to Host Earnings Call on December 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended October 31, 2024.

"During the quarter ended October 31, 2024, we saw a decrease in revenue, when compared to the quarter ended October 31, 2023, but an increase in revenue when compared to the quarter ended July 31, 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a slowdown in consulting revenue, while the sequential increase was driven by our funding portal business. Despite the challenges we faced during a tough quarter, we remain optimistic about the future,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “Recently our wholly-owned subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc. received approval from FINRA to become a FINRA-member broker-dealer, which marks a significant achievement for the Company as it begins to open up opportunities for more revenue channels. Looking beyond the second quarter we are focused on leveraging our new broker-dealer license and expanding our capabilities. With NSI as a registered broker-dealer, we can now support companies raising capital under Reg A and Reg D offerings, facilitate and charge fees on larger fundraises, potentially provide a broader range of investment choices for our investor base, and establish fee-sharing agreements with other broker-dealers.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues decreased 92% year-over-year to $170,528, compared to revenue of $2,041,658 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Revenues increased 20% quarter-over-quarter to $170,528, compared to revenue of $142,227 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.
  • Operating loss of ($2,202,431) in the second quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to operating income of $52,220 for the second quarter fiscal 2024
  • Net loss of approximately ($2,220,501) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to a net profit of approximately $339,616, for the same period in the prior year
  • Loss per share of ($2.34) for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, compared to earnings per share of $2.52 for the same period in the prior year
  • As of October 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,346,739.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 894026

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2024, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815 
ir@netcapital.com


NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  October 31, 2024
(Unaudited)		  April 30, 2024
(Audited)		 
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,346,739  $863,182 
Accounts receivable net  17,151   134,849 
Interest receivable  2,000   1,200 
Note receivable  20,000   20,000 
Prepaid expenses  30,120   23,304 
Total current assets  1,416,010   1,042,535 
         
Deposits  6,300   6,300 
Notes receivable - related parties  202,000   202,000 
Purchased technology, net  14,715,267   14,733,005 
Investment in affiliate  240,080   240,080 
Equity securities  25,358,261   25,333,386 
Total assets $41,937,918  $41,557,306 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $1,815,823  $793,325 
Accrued expenses  199,189   310,300 
Deferred revenue  409   466 
Interest payable  96,050   92,483 
Current portion of SBA loans  1,885,800   1,885,800 
Loan payable - bank  34,324   34,324 
Total current liabilities  4,031,595   3,116,698 
         
Long-term liabilities:        
Long-term SBA loans, less current portion  500,000   500,000 
Total liabilities  4,531,595   3,616,698 
         
Commitments and contingencies  -   - 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized,1,841,335 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding  1,842   327 
Shares to be issued  122,124   122,124 
Capital in excess of par value  41,550,465   37,338,594 
Retained earnings (deficit)  (4,268,108)  479,563 
Total stockholders’ equity  37,406,323   37,940,608 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $41,937,918  $41,557,306 


NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  October 31, 2024  October 31, 2023  October 31, 2024  October 31, 2023 
             
Revenues $170,528  $2,041,658  $312,755  $3,561,467 
Costs of services  19,781   20,134   30,001   38,187 
Gross profit  150,747   2,021,524   282,754   3,523,280 
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Consulting expense  79,645   204,734   177,026   368,676 
Marketing  12,208   46,731   19,106   288,619 
Rent  19,442   18,379   38,558   37,989 
Payroll and payroll related expenses  749,701   1,050,835   1,886,294   2,087,877 
General and administrative costs  1,492,182   648,625   2,872,438   1,436,919 
Total costs and expenses  2,353,178   1,969,304   4,993,422   4,220,080 
Operating income (loss)  (2,202,431)  52,220   (4,710,668)  (696,800)
                 
Other income (expense):                
Interest expense  (9,601)  (10,562)  (20,065)  (23,866)
Interest income  400   -   800   - 
Amortization of intangible assets  (8,869)  (28,331)  (17,738)  (56,662)
Total other income (expense)  (18,070)  (38,893)  (37,003)  (80,528)
Net income (loss) before taxes  (2,220,501)  13,327   (4,747,671)  (777,328)
Income tax expense (benefit)  -   (326,289)  -   (625,289)
Net income (loss) $(2,220,501) $339,616  $(4,747,671) $(152,039)
                 
Basic earnings (loss) per share $(2.34) $2.52  $(6.58) $(1.26)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(2.34) $2.52  $(6.58) $(1.26)
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                
Basic  947,459   134,793   721,389   120,762 
Diluted  947,459   134,796   721,389   120,762 

