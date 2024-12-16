Netcapital Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Management to Host Earnings Call on December 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended October 31, 2024.

"During the quarter ended October 31, 2024, we saw a decrease in revenue, when compared to the quarter ended October 31, 2023, but an increase in revenue when compared to the quarter ended July 31, 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a slowdown in consulting revenue, while the sequential increase was driven by our funding portal business. Despite the challenges we faced during a tough quarter, we remain optimistic about the future,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “Recently our wholly-owned subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc. received approval from FINRA to become a FINRA-member broker-dealer, which marks a significant achievement for the Company as it begins to open up opportunities for more revenue channels. Looking beyond the second quarter we are focused on leveraging our new broker-dealer license and expanding our capabilities. With NSI as a registered broker-dealer, we can now support companies raising capital under Reg A and Reg D offerings, facilitate and charge fees on larger fundraises, potentially provide a broader range of investment choices for our investor base, and establish fee-sharing agreements with other broker-dealers.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues decreased 92% year-over-year to $170,528, compared to revenue of $2,041,658 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Revenues increased 20% quarter-over-quarter to $170,528, compared to revenue of $142,227 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Operating loss of ($2,202,431) in the second quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to operating income of $52,220 for the second quarter fiscal 2024

Net loss of approximately ($2,220,501) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to a net profit of approximately $339,616, for the same period in the prior year

Loss per share of ($2.34) for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, compared to earnings per share of $2.52 for the same period in the prior year

As of October 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,346,739.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code: 894026

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2024, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NETCAPITAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

October 31, 2024

(Unaudited) April 30, 2024

(Audited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,346,739 $ 863,182 Accounts receivable net 17,151 134,849 Interest receivable 2,000 1,200 Note receivable 20,000 20,000 Prepaid expenses 30,120 23,304 Total current assets 1,416,010 1,042,535 Deposits 6,300 6,300 Notes receivable - related parties 202,000 202,000 Purchased technology, net 14,715,267 14,733,005 Investment in affiliate 240,080 240,080 Equity securities 25,358,261 25,333,386 Total assets $ 41,937,918 $ 41,557,306 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,815,823 $ 793,325 Accrued expenses 199,189 310,300 Deferred revenue 409 466 Interest payable 96,050 92,483 Current portion of SBA loans 1,885,800 1,885,800 Loan payable - bank 34,324 34,324 Total current liabilities 4,031,595 3,116,698 Long-term liabilities: Long-term SBA loans, less current portion 500,000 500,000 Total liabilities 4,531,595 3,616,698 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized,1,841,335 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding 1,842 327 Shares to be issued 122,124 122,124 Capital in excess of par value 41,550,465 37,338,594 Retained earnings (deficit) (4,268,108 ) 479,563 Total stockholders’ equity 37,406,323 37,940,608 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 41,937,918 $ 41,557,306



NETCAPITAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)