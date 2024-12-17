Infinite Reality Launches Immersive Digital Twin for DMCC’s Crypto Centre in Dubai





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality (iR)™ , an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and e-commerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies, announced today the launch of the DMCC Crypto Centre virtual experience. Established in 2002, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. This immersive experience, created by Infinite Reality Enterprise (formerly Landvault, acquired by Infinite Reality in July 2024), made its debut during the recent opening ceremony of DMCC’s AI Centre in Dubai, attended by distinguished guests including the UAE Ministry of Artificial Intelligence.

The DMCC Crypto Centre experience is an immersive digital twin of DMCC's physical counterpart; a co-working space designed to accommodate a diverse range of businesses and organizations. The initial phase of the experience will allow users to explore and interact with DMCC's ecosystem partners and meet both internal and external stakeholders in a virtual space, create virtual meeting rooms, produce digital events, and chat with an AI bot about registering a new company with DMCC.

“This experience is a perfect way for DMCC to lead in immersive and emerging technologies, transforming a traditional browsing experience into a more collaborative and engaging tool for their members," says Sam Huber, CEO of MENA and Global President of Enterprise for Infinite Reality. “We are excited to support DMCC as they continue to innovate and develop services in digital, immersive worlds.”

Belal Jassoma, Director of Ecosystems for DMCC says, “Even under a moderate scenario, the global metaverse market is projected to exceed USD 3.1 trillion by 2030. In launching the DMCC Crypto Centre Metaverse, we are not only providing a cutting-edge digital experience for our ecosystem members but also demonstrating a real pragmatic use case of next-gen technology at the intersection of blockchain and AI. This latest milestone drives forward global AI applications, reinforcing Dubai’s status as one of the world’s leading innovation hubs, and paving the way for a future where the metaverse is scaled up and becomes a dynamic, open and interoperable space for the benefit of many industries.”





The creation of the DMCC Crypto Centre digital twin aligns with the UAE government's ambitious Dubai Metaverse Strategy . This initiative aims to position the Emirate as one of the top 10 metaverse economies globally and establish Dubai as a leading hub for immersive technologies. This immersive experience in particular stands as a testament to this vision, offering businesses a glimpse into the future of workspaces where users can engage in similar activities as they would in the physical world, such as walking around a space.

Experience the DMCC Crypto Centre here: https://experience.dmcc.ae/

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)™ is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and e-commerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. iR’s suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors including RSE Ventures, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Lerer Hippeau, MGM, CAA, T-Mobile Ventures, Courtside VC, Exor, Terracap, IAC, Live Nation, as well as notable individuals such as Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons, and NBA player Rudy Gobert. For more information, visit theinfinitereality.com .

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) is the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise. With a focus on the future, DMCC provides a unique environment for businesses to thrive in the heart of Dubai, offering a range of services and initiatives that support innovation, growth, and sustainability. Website | Linkedin | X

