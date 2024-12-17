TextMagic AS financial calendar for 2025

 | Source: TextMagic AS TextMagic AS

 

TextMagic AS plans to publish results and reports on the following dates in 2025:

January 14, 2025Sales Results - Q4 2024
February 25, 2025   Unaudited Interim Report - 12 months of 2024
March 25, 2025Audited Annual Report 2024
April 8, 2025Sales Results - Q1 2025
July 8, 2025Sales Results - Q2 2025
August 12, 2025Unaudited Interim Report - 6 months of 2025
October 7, 2025Sales Results - Q3 2025


 

         Further information:
         
         Getter Grünmann
         TextMagic AS, CFO
         investor@textmagic.biz
         https://investor.textmagic.com/