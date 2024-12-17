Change to Novonesis’ Board of Directors

Sharon James will not be seeking re-election to the Board of Directors of Novonesis at the upcoming annual general meeting in 2025 and will step down effectively on December 31, 2024. This decision reflects her desire to focus on personal priorities.

Cees de Jong, Chairman of the Board, comments: “Sharon James joined legacy Novozymes’ Board of Directors in 2020. She has made significant contributions to Novozymes, now Novonesis, shaping the organization’s direction. As leader of the Innovation Committee, Sharon has been instrumental in creating stronger links between the company’s innovation and commercial capabilities. Her contribution will leave a lasting impact on Novonesis and, on behalf of the Board, I wish Sharon the best of success in her future endeavors.”

Ester Baiget, President & CEO, continues: “We are truly grateful for Sharon’s contribution to the development of Novonesis. Her insights have significantly lifted our ability to connect our strong innovation capabilities with our commercial agenda.”

Sharon James has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve together with the Board and Management team with strong confidence in Novonesis’ future leadership and strategic vision.





Attachment