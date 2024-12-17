Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market to hit USD 24.6 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market size reached a valuation of USD 15.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 5.1% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily driven by increasing ADHD diagnoses, advancements in diagnostic tools, and the continuous development of innovative treatments. Rising awareness and understanding of ADHD are also contributing factors, leading to greater demand for enhanced diagnosis and treatment options.

ADHD, a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by symptoms such as inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, affects both children and adults. The ADHD market covers diagnosis, treatment, and management strategies, offering pharmaceutical therapies, behavioral interventions, diagnostic tools, and support services to improve patient outcomes across age groups. Treatment options are diverse, encompassing both pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches, with stimulant and non-stimulant medications among the primary solutions.

In the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market, stimulants account for the majority of sales, valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2023. These medications work by increasing norepinephrine and dopamine levels in the brain, helping improve attention, focus, and impulse control. While stimulants have become a foundational part of ADHD treatment due to their rapid effectiveness, individualized treatment plans and long-term monitoring are essential to manage potential side effects and ensure sustained benefits. Non-stimulant options, though generally less effective, provide alternatives for patients seeking different approaches.

The attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is segmented by age group, with children representing a substantial share of 67.1% in 2023. Early diagnosis and tailored interventions are vital for children with ADHD, helping them address challenges that impact their academic and social development. Interventions may include behavioral therapy, educational support, and medication as needed.

Gender-wise, males lead the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market, with a significant portion of diagnoses due to the more visible nature of hyperactive and impulsive behaviors. This higher prevalence has spurred targeted treatment approaches to address the unique challenges males often face in educational and social environments.

Among dosage forms, tablets hold the largest attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market share, reaching USD 9.2 billion in 2023. Tablets, including immediate-release and extended-release formulations, allow flexible dosing for both children and adults. Retail pharmacies play a critical role in distributing ADHD medications, contributing USD 9.3 billion to the market, with benefits including convenience, regular prescription refills, and insurance management support.

In the U.S., the ADHD market is expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR, reaching USD 10.2 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by high awareness, insurance coverage for treatments, and innovations in digital therapeutic options, enhancing market opportunities.

Major players in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market include Aytu BioPharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Ironshore, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, Mallinckrodt, Novartis, Pfizer, Sun Pharmaceutical, Supernus Pharmaceutical, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and Teva Pharmaceutical among others.

