Butyric Acid Derivatives Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1,758.7 Million with Growing at 7.2% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Butyric Acid Derivatives Market is expected to grow from US$ 877.5 million in 2024 to US$ 1,758.7 million in 2034. Fact. MR’s extensive study shows that the market will expand at a growth rate of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The demand for sustainable and bio-based chemicals in diversified industries is on a growth spurt, and the market for butyric acid derivatives is growing at momentum speed. This product is produced from butyric acid and utilized in the food, pharmaceuticals, agricultural, and personal care products industries.

The primary application of derivatives in food sectors is as flavor enhancers and preservatives in addition to natural additives. Butyric acid derivatives recently gained attention in pharmaceuticals because of their health benefits, such as digestive health and treatments that involve the use of the gut. Aside from the therapeutic use known thus far, its anti-inflammatory properties have also been studied for such applications.

Improved animal feeds are the solution to what is known as butyric acid derivative. Animal feed that helps improve growth, digestion, and overall health will be of great impact in the making of livestock production more efficient and sustainable. The derivatives have also become increasingly popular in cosmetics and personal care areas, such as emollients, fragrances, and skin-conditioning agents.

With technological advancement, the production processes are also optimized so that butyric acid derivatives are relatively cheap and of greater reach across industries. The more a company expands, the more common it becomes to strategically partner or acquire its way to new technologies and push out product lineages. The intent is still an ongoing innovation and consolidation in the industry that is viewed as pre-requisites to staying competitive in the fast-emerging market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Global butyric acid derivatives market will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% , reaching US$ 1,758.7 million by the end of 2034.

, reaching by the end of 2034. North America will expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2034, capturing 32.9% of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of US$ 278.3 million .

from 2024 to 2034, capturing of the market share in 2024 and offering an absolute opportunity of . East Asia will account for 25.2% of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 230.9 million between 2024 and 2034.

of market share in 2024, generating an absolute dollar opportunity of between 2024 and 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the Granular form is expected to produce an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 231.1 million .

. With a 8% market share, the Sodium Butyrate product type is estimated to be worth US$ 410.9 million in 2024.

"Global market for Butyric Acid Derivatives will consolidate with companies taking mergers and acquisition routes to expand their capabilities across technologies and geography”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Butyric Acid Derivatives Market:

Nutreco N.V.; The Eastman chemical company; Kemin Industries Inc.; Innovad; Palital GmbH & Co. KG.; OQ Chemicals; KUNSHAN ODOWELL CO. LTD.; Perstorp Holding AB; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Alfa Aesar (China) Co. Ltd.; Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L; Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

Some of the leading players in the Butyric Acid Derivatives Market are driving growth through continuous innovation and development of sustainable, bio-based products. These players will focus on expanding their product portfolios and improving their production processes to meet the increasing demand from various industries. Their strategic investments in research, technology, and sustainability initiatives are some of the most significant factors driving growth in the market.

Butyric Acid Derivatives Industry News:

In July 2024, Kemin has been increasingly focused on gut health solutions for animals, using butyric acid derivatives as part of its product offerings.



In December 2022, Nutreco has been expanded its horizons in terms of innovation and research animal nutrition with emphasis on butyrate derivatives to prevent and heal livestock from various ailments detrimental to their productivity capacity owing to increasing meat and milk consumption among the population.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global butyric acid derivatives market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate, Magnesium Butyrate, others), by forms (Powder, Granular and Liquid others), by application technology (Microencapsulation, Spray Drying, Coating Technology, and Direct Blending), by end use industry (Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Chemical Industry, and Others), and across major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

