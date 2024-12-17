SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research services, has acquired SpatialChat, Europe’s trailblazer in video streaming and immersive virtual environments for meetings and collaboration. This strategic acquisition will add value to QuestionPro’s existing Qualitative Research and Customer Experience (CX) platforms while expanding SpatialChat’s footprint beyond Europe into the U.S. and global markets.

SpatialChat is a leading virtual platform that empowers organizations to foster enhanced engagement, collaboration, and productivity in immersive digital environments. With AI capabilities, SpatialChat creates highly interactive, user-friendly spaces that improve team interactions and drive seamless virtual communication.

SpatialChat is redefining the way businesses and educational institutions collaborate remotely, ensuring a superior user experience and more effective digital workflows. Serving more than 6 million users in 169 countries, SpatialChat is trusted by leading organizations such as Google, McDonald’s, McKinsey & Company, Amgen, Harvard University, MIT and many others.

“SpatialChat has created a unique, interactive space for virtual collaboration that has proven incredibly valuable for remote teams and virtual event organizers,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, founder and CEO of QuestionPro. “We believe that SpatialChat offers new opportunities to strengthen our existing asynchronous Qualitative Research platform today, while forming the basis of virtual focus groups, panels and other next-generation customer research techniques in the future.”

SpatialChat will continue to operate under its existing brand. As part of QuestionPro, it will have greater capability to further develop its technology, and integrate advanced AI capabilities for virtual focus groups, corporate events, and team collaboration. With innovations like AR/VR experiences using Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories and Apple Vision Pro, SpatialChat is tapping into the projected $180 billion AR/MR/VR collaboration market by 2030.

“We’ve developed a platform that convenes and connects people in new and engaging ways that is superior to today’s offerings,” said Riddhik Kochhar, CEO of SpatialChat. “We’re looking forward to expanding our own capabilities while leveraging the platform to help usher in a new era of digital qualitative research.”

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

About SpatialChat

Founded in 2020, SpatialChat is a leading virtual platform that empowers organizations to foster enhanced engagement, collaboration, and productivity in immersive digital environments. With AI capabilities, SpatialChat creates highly interactive, user-friendly spaces that improve team interactions and drive seamless virtual communication. Serving over 6 million users across 40 countries, including top organizations like Google, McKinsey and Co., Amgen, Harvard University, and others. SpatialChat is redefining the way businesses and educational institutions collaborate remotely, ensuring a superior user experience and more effective digital workflows. Offices in New York and San Francisco provide 24/7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at https://www.spatial.chat/