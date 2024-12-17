TRM Labs Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization, Strengthening Federal Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs, the leader in blockchain intelligence, today announced that it is the first blockchain intelligence company to achieve FedRAMP High authorization and is now listed on the PFCS-SS FedRAMP Marketplace. This milestone demonstrates TRM Labs’ commitment to delivering the highest standards of security, compliance, and performance to federal agencies as they combat the evolving threat landscape.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) establishes rigorous security and compliance standards for cloud service providers to protect federal data. With this High designation, TRM Labs meets the most stringent security requirements, enabling federal agencies to leverage its blockchain intelligence tools for mission-critical operations in a secure environment.

“Achieving a FedRAMP High authorization reflects our commitment to providing federal agencies with the most secure and reliable blockchain intelligence available,” said Esteban Castaño, Chief Executive Officer of TRM Labs. “This milestone enables us to support government partners in navigating the digital asset ecosystem securely while helping them achieve their mission.”

With this designation, TRM Labs joins a select group of FedRAMP-authorized companies approved to deliver cloud software to government organizations. Federal customers can now access TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform in a secure FedRAMP High cloud environment, ensuring compliance with rigorous data security, integrity, and monitoring standards.

“By achieving this important milestone, TRM Labs further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for federal agencies in the fight against fraud, financial crime, and cyber threats. We are committed to providing a white-glove migration experience, ensuring your teams can achieve compliance quickly so you can continue to focus on your mission,” said Rahul Raina, Chief Technology Officer of TRM Labs.

TRM Labs’ blockchain intelligence platform is available under the listing for Palantir Federal Cloud Service in the PFCS-SS FedRAMP Marketplace . For more information, email: fedramp@trmlabs.com .

