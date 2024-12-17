Nokia Turns to Zscaler to Modernize Security Architecture and Accelerate Cloud Transformation Initiatives

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that Nokia, a multinational technology leader in pioneering networks, digital services and applications, is deploying the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform to enhance its security, operational efficiency, and cloud capabilities.

The Zscaler platform is a cloud-native security solution that connects users directly to applications and workloads without exposing the corporate network, thereby reducing the attack surface and enhancing overall cybersecurity and compliance posture. Zscaler’s platform is built to provide secure, fast connections from any device, anywhere, at any time.

Legacy Challenges Lead to Strategic Modernization

Nokia previously relied on a combination of traditional hardware and virtual firewalls across data centers, offices, and cloud environments. With the traditional IP-based security approach, maintaining uniform security control across all branch offices and across all applications and platforms was complex. “Now we are moving towards identity-based, location-independent, application access, with a zero trust security approach without compromising on user experience,” said Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer at Nokia. “With our push towards a cloud-first model, it became evident that we needed a security architecture capable of supporting this evolution efficiently and securely.”

Traditional firewall solutions lack the agility to deliver true zero-trust security, impacting the optimization of digital and cloud transformation initiatives. Nokia’s adoption of Zscaler’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution aligns with its goal to streamline operations, reduce latency, and elevate security without the limitations of traditional solutions.

A Future-Focused Approach with Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange Platform

Nokia has selected Zscaler due to Zscaler’s robust, multi-cloud SaaS platform, which provides extensive public edge coverage and an application-centric approach to zero-trust. Zscaler’s platform includes more than 160 globally distributed data centers to optimize performance and ensure highly available, seamless and secure access for Nokia’s global workforce.

Key components of Nokia’s deployment include:

Zscaler Internet Access™ (ZIA™) : Delivering secure, zero-trust access directly to the internet and SaaS applications through an AI-powered secure web gateway.

: Delivering secure, zero-trust access directly to the internet and SaaS applications through an AI-powered secure web gateway. Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA™) : Replacing VPNs with direct, secure access to private applications from any device or location.

: Replacing VPNs with direct, secure access to private applications from any device or location. Zscaler Digital Experience™ (ZDX™) : Enabling Nokia’s IT team to quickly detect and resolve user experience issues, ensuring seamless connectivity and productivity.

: Enabling Nokia’s IT team to quickly detect and resolve user experience issues, ensuring seamless connectivity and productivity. Zscaler Data Protection : Securing sensitive data through advanced inspection and threat prevention capabilities.

Transformative Benefits for Nokia’s Cloud-Centric Initiatives

By implementing the Zscaler platform as part of a phased journey, Nokia expects to realize substantial benefits from both an operational and a security perspective. The platform’s ability to integrate seamlessly with Nokia’s cloud solutions allows for easy scalability and rapid adaptation to Nokia’s evolving security needs.

Nokia has already witnessed the potential for a significantly improved end-user connectivity experience in the initial rollout phase. “Our team was particularly impressed with the seamless user experience provided by Zscaler, which advanced our performance and productivity from day one,” said Batra.

With Zscaler, Nokia is planning to streamline security infrastructure, reduce operational costs, and provide a foundation for further digital transformation.

"As the leader in cloud security, Zscaler is thrilled to partner with Nokia on their journey towards a Zero Trust architecture," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. "Zscaler’s AI-powered cloud security platform is helping Nokia accelerate their implementation of a modern security model that will deliver superior threat detection and response while significantly reducing costs and providing improved user experiences. Nokia’s commitment to security and cloud transformation, combined with Zscaler’s dedication to delivering unparalleled customer value, we will help ensure industry-leading security, performance, and productivity for its employees, partners and customers.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits of Nokia’s Zscaler deployment. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully implement and deploy our solutions to promote Nokia’s cloud security transformation initiatives. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 5, 2024, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

