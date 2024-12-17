HERE Technologies brings AI-powered mapping and software-defined vehicle innovations to CES 2025 after milestone year

Cutting-edge industry solutions and AI innovations from the leader in digital mapping for enterprises take center stage at CES 2025

Vision for HERE’s next generation “live” map to be showcased for automotive, mobility and logistics companies

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the global leader in digital mapping and location technology, is set to showcase the company’s latest innovations at CES 2025, following a year of robust business growth, customer successes and technology advancements.

What’s New at CES 2025

HERE will showcase various customers and cutting-edge technologies at CES 2025, including:

Multi-LLM, Gen AI Guidance Solution: HERE is announcing a proprietary, generative artificial intelligence (AI) vehicle guidance assistant. This cutting-edge solution leverages multiple generative AI Large Language Models (LLMs) to deliver natural language-powered, location-aware guidance. The AI-powered capabilities are tailored for the automotive industry’s building of software-defined, connected, electric and automated vehicle systems. HERE AI Assistant will also be available for logistics and fleet managers to enhance driver safety, route optimization and improved estimated time of arrival (ETA) calculations.





HERE is announcing a proprietary, generative artificial intelligence (AI) vehicle guidance assistant. This cutting-edge solution leverages multiple generative AI Large Language Models (LLMs) to deliver natural language-powered, location-aware guidance. The AI-powered capabilities are tailored for the automotive industry’s building of software-defined, connected, electric and automated vehicle systems. HERE AI Assistant will also be available for logistics and fleet managers to enhance driver safety, route optimization and improved estimated time of arrival (ETA) calculations. Real-World, Automated Driving Simulation: HERE is showcasing, alongside a major cloud provider, an advanced driving assistance and automated driving simulation tool that combines AI models, natural language processing, and high-definition, 3D map data to create real-world driving scenarios. This is critical training data for OEMs to bring automated driving systems to market.





HERE is showcasing, alongside a major cloud provider, an advanced driving assistance and automated driving simulation tool that combines AI models, natural language processing, and high-definition, 3D map data to create real-world driving scenarios. This is critical training data for OEMs to bring automated driving systems to market. Unified Mapping Architecture for the SDV era : HERE is demonstrating how it delivers automakers with a unified mapping architecture for the era of software defined vehicles (SDV). Rich in detail, and semantically aligned, the HERE integrated mapping platform efficiently powers the increasing number of vehicle functions that depend on high-quality location data.





: HERE is demonstrating how it delivers automakers with a unified mapping architecture for the era of software defined vehicles (SDV). Rich in detail, and semantically aligned, the HERE integrated mapping platform efficiently powers the increasing number of vehicle functions that depend on high-quality location data. High-Precision Road Models for Advanced Driving: HERE is announcing in partnership with a prominent automaker the use of HERE’s high-precision, lane-level map data to power advanced driver assistance and automated driving functions. More than 53 million vehicles from multiple automakers, sold across Europe and North America, utilize a HERE map for advanced driver assistance and automated driving use cases.





HERE is announcing in partnership with a prominent automaker the use of HERE’s high-precision, lane-level map data to power advanced driver assistance and automated driving functions. More than 53 million vehicles from multiple automakers, sold across Europe and North America, utilize a HERE map for advanced driver assistance and automated driving use cases. Supporting State-of-the-Art EV Concept Vehicle: HERE is powering multiple in-car systems and location-based applications in a buzzworthy EV concept vehicle that is set for commercialization. The software-defined vehicle uses HERE unified mapping architecture for state-of-the-art visualization, EV range management and an augmented reality feature.



HERE Sets Industry Standard in 2024

HERE enters CES following a milestone year of innovation and growth:

Launch of New Corporate Strategy: Building on its industry leading position, HERE has updated its growth strategy to center on advancing a next generation, AI-powered “live” map for customers across automotive and multiple industries. The strategic benefits of the new strategy include user experience innovation, reduced implementation complexity, faster time to market and lower total cost of ownership.





Building on its industry leading position, HERE has updated its growth strategy to center on advancing a next generation, AI-powered “live” map for customers across automotive and multiple industries. The strategic benefits of the new strategy include user experience innovation, reduced implementation complexity, faster time to market and lower total cost of ownership. Growing Customer Order Book: With a €4.4 billion backlog, HERE remains well positioned to be the provider of choice in the SDV, “live” map era.





With a €4.4 billion backlog, HERE remains well positioned to be the provider of choice in the SDV, “live” map era. Automotive Market Leadership: More than 70 brands from 30+ global automakers have selected the HERE ISA Map to comply with the EU Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) regulation. More than 53 million vehicles today rely on maps from HERE for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving functions. HERE location data and software services have now been used in 220 million vehicles globally.

“CES is a fantastic venue to demonstrate how our products empower leading global brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences including the future of the software-defined vehicle,” said Mike Nefkens, CEO of HERE Technologies. “In 2024, HERE continued its strong financial growth, solidified our leadership with industry analyst benchmarks, and brought cutting-edge location-based technology to customers around the world. We look forward to continuing this momentum at CES 2025 and showcasing our customer innovation.”

HERE is backed by a world class group of shareholders including Audi AG, BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Intel Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) and Pioneer Corp.

Customers of HERE include nearly every global automaker, leaders in e-commerce, transportation and logistics, and public sector agencies worldwide. HERE is the global market leader for automotive-grade maps designed to power navigation, advanced driving assistance, EV and automated driving systems.

Visit Booth #3500 in the West Hall at CES 2025 to see how HERE is building its next-generation “live” map and location-based services to transform automotive, logistics and mobility innovations. Contact details below for media inquiries. To learn more about HERE at CES 2025 visit https://www.here.com/learn/events/ces-2025

Media Contacts

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

jordan.stark@here.com

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at https://here.com.

