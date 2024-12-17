Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size to Hit USD 9.72 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 15.04% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size & Growth Analysis:

"According to SNS Insider, The global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market size was valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 15.04% from 2024 to 2032, which will reach an estimated value of USD 9.72 billion in 2032. The demand for streamlined supply chain processes, technological advancement, and the need for cost-effective healthcare solutions have been pushing this growth forward."

Market Overview

The healthcare supply chain management market plays a crucial role in the seamless operation of healthcare organizations by ensuring the effective procurement, storage, and distribution of essential medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and equipment. The demand for more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective healthcare solutions has created a significant shift towards the adoption of advanced supply chain management technologies. This transformation aims to enhance supply chain visibility, improve demand forecasting, and reduce operational inefficiencies. As healthcare organizations face rising pressure to cut costs while ensuring timely delivery of critical supplies, technologies such as cloud-based systems, inventory management platforms, and AI-powered analytics are becoming indispensable. The sector's growth is also driven by the increasing complexity of healthcare supply chains, the rise in global healthcare consumption, and the need for greater automation across the sector.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting integrated systems to improve overall efficiency. Real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and data-driven decision-making are some of the key advantages driving the expansion of the healthcare supply chain management market. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to technological innovations that provide greater operational visibility and collaboration between supply chain stakeholders.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.76 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.72 billion CAGR CAGR of 15.04% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis:

By Component:

In 2023, the Software segment led the market, capturing around 65% of the total market share. Software solutions such as advanced supply chain management platforms, inventory management tools, and analytics software are essential for improving healthcare supply chain operations. These solutions provide real-time tracking, better demand forecasting, and enhanced operational efficiency, driving their widespread adoption. The growing complexity of healthcare supply chains and the need for better automation, data-driven insights, and optimization are key drivers for the increasing use of software in the sector.

On the other hand, the Cloud-based Software segment is the fastest-growing segment in the healthcare SCM market. Cloud technologies offer enhanced flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency, enabling healthcare providers to access data in real time, collaborate seamlessly across departments, and reduce the need for large infrastructure investments. As healthcare organizations embrace digital transformation, the adoption of cloud-based solutions has surged, propelling this segment's rapid growth.

By Delivery Mode:

In 2023, the On-premise Delivery Mode dominated the market, accounting for approximately 60% of the share. This delivery mode offers enhanced control and security over data, which is particularly important for handling sensitive patient information and critical medical supplies. Large healthcare organizations and hospitals prefer on-premise solutions due to their customizability, high data security, and ability to comply with stringent regulatory requirements.

The Cloud-based Delivery Mode is the fastest-growing segment in the market, driven by the growing adoption of cloud solutions. Cloud-based delivery allows for real-time access to data, improving supply chain collaboration and providing healthcare providers with greater flexibility and cost savings. This growth is expected to continue, especially as more healthcare systems shift toward digital platforms.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

By End-user

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Manufacturers

Others

Regional Analysis:

The North American region dominated the healthcare supply chain management market in 2023, holding the largest share. The U.S. market benefits from high healthcare spending, advanced technological infrastructure, and the presence of major market players, including healthcare IT companies and supply chain service providers. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to continued advancements in digital healthcare solutions, including cloud-based systems and AI-powered platforms.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Growth in the region is expected to come from increasing healthcare spending, technological advancements, and developing healthcare infrastructure across countries such as China and India. The increasing adoption of digital transformation solutions and the rising need for supply chain efficiency are major growth drivers of the market in this region.

Europe is also expected to grow steadily as there is a growing demand for digitalizing healthcare and the increasing use of cloud-based supply chain solutions. The region is experiencing market growth as health organizations move towards modernized systems for managing their supply chains to better serve patients and reduce costs.

Recent Developments in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market:

In November 2024, Blue Ocean Corporation announced its Global Healthcare Supply Chain Training and Consulting Program for the transformation of India's healthcare sector. The program will cater to the sector's challenges and propose tailored solutions for better supply chain management in India's growing market.

Inspirity Health Partners was formed in November 2024 through a joint venture between HumanityCorp and Mayo Clinic Supply Chain Management. It targets the enhancement of efficiency, especially in healthcare, while seeking financial alignment, particularly among independent healthcare organizations with managing operating margins.

In August 2024, Clarium raised strategic funding worth USD 10.5 million from General Catalyst. The company also launched Astra OS, an AI-based workflow platform aimed at transforming healthcare supply chain management by streamlining processes and enhancing data integration.





