David Urban Appointed to Eos Energy Enterprises Board of Directors

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in the design, sourcing, and manufacturing of zinc-based long duration energy storage (LDES) systems, manufactured in the United States, today announced that David Urban, renowned political strategist and prominent Republican advisor from Western Pennsylvania, has been appointed to the Eos Board of Directors, effective December 16, 2024. Urban’s deep expertise in government relations, public policy, and strategic communications will be instrumental as Eos continues to expand its operational presence and navigate evolving political and regulatory environments.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to the Eos Board,” said Russ Stidolph, Chairman of Eos. “David’s extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, coupled with his proven ability to shape policy decisions and build strategic relationships, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. His guidance will be influential as we expand our presence and continue our expansion into new markets.”

With more than three decades of experience spanning lobbying, politics, business, law, and the military, Urban has established trusted relationships with prominent leaders in both the nation’s capital and America’s corporate boardrooms. As a senior advisor to the 2016 Trump Campaign, Urban played a key role in helping shape the political strategy that led to a presidential election. Today, Urban serves as Managing Director at BGR Group, one of the most influential bipartisan lobbying and public relations firms in America, and Of Counsel at Torridon Law PLLC, where he advises high-profile clients across several industries including energy, telecommunications, and defense.

“David’s unique combination of political expertise, business acumen, and visionary leadership will be a tremendous asset to Eos as we scale, execute, and deliver,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos Chief Executive Officer. “His experience navigating the intersection of business, government, and policy, coupled with his strong relationships in Washington, will provide us with crucial strategic insight. We are confident that his leadership will help guide Eos through its next phase of growth and further solidify Eos’ position as America’s battery.”

Previously, Mr. Urban served as President of the American Continental Group, a leading bi-partisan government affairs and strategic consulting firm. An active member of the Pennsylvania and District of Columbia bar, Mr. Urban is admitted to practice before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and the United States Supreme Court. Urban also serves on the board directors of Virtu Financial, SubCom, and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund as well as the Global Advisory Council for Coinbase, Voyager Space Advisory Board, Regent Craft Advisory Board, and is a Senior Political Commentator on CNN.

“I am honored to join the Eos Board at such an exciting time for the Company and at such a critical time for the United States,” said Urban. “Eos is now set up to lead the United States in an area that’s been dominated by other countries, in some cases, putting our national security at risk.” Urban added, “I am all-in on doing all that I can, in helping Eos accelerate its efforts both commercially and within the U.S. Government, as well as with our Allies abroad.”



Upon graduating from West Point as an artillery officer in the United States Army’s storied 101st Airborne Division and throughout his career, Urban has built a strong reputation for leading clients through complex political environments and advancing their long-term strategic goals. With a distinguished career in public policy and governmental relations, Urban’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening Eos’ industry position.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

