PaymentWorks Announces Award Winners During Second Annual Vendor Management Appreciation Day Event

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant, and optimized business payments, today announced the 2024 winners of the Vendor Management Appreciation Day customer awards during a live virtual event.

Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards

The holiday, coined by PaymentWorks, celebrated and elevated the indispensable contributions of vendor management staff across all organization types and sectors. As part of the celebration, PaymentWorks announced award winners in several categories and one new inductee into the PaymentWorks Hall of Fame.

Vendor Management Excellence Award: PaymentWorks confers this award to the customer organization that has shown a thorough respect for the importance of vendor management. The organization has used a best-in-class approach combining PaymentWorks and documentation to fortify its vendor onboarding and management process. Winner: Cabarrus County, NC Runner Up: Jefferson County Public Schools, KY

Dollars and Sense Impact Award: Awarded to the organization that used the PaymentWorks platform to convert vendors from paper to electronic payment methods, saving their organization money by converting to ACH, PaymentWorks EarlyPay Accelerated ACH, and virtual card and/or earning revenue from virtual card payments. Winner: Salt Lake County, UT

Vendor Management Hero Award: PaymentWorks honors the individual who has made the most measurable impact on their organization's vendor management approach using PaymentWorks. Winner: Tiffany Bolduc, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Runner Up: Hannah Kanouff, Penn State University Runner Up: Ben Lao, Ryan, LLC



PaymentWorks honors the individual who has made the most measurable impact on their organization’s vendor management approach using PaymentWorks.

Vendor Management Hall of Fame

The PaymentWorks Vendor Management Hall of Fame recognizes invaluable contributions to the PaymentWorks product and the PaymentWorks User Community and increases the value of Vendor Management at our users' organizations.

2024 Inductee

Tom Nunn, Cabarrus County, NC



Vendor Management Appreciation Day 2025

Set for December 12, 2025, Vendor Management Appreciation Day will again deliver months of pre-event buzz, packed with cutting-edge tools, actionable resources, and innovative strategies designed to empower vendor management teams. It's your chance to elevate your processes, highlight the incredible value you bring, and show the world just how vital vendor management truly is. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate your hard work and make a lasting impact!

Find more information at www.vendormanagementappreciationday.com.

About PaymentWorks

PaymentWorks is the foundation of the supplier file. With our digital supplier onboarding platform, PaymentWorks provides customers with secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry’s only payments security warranty for fraudulent payments and a network of tier-one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers in healthcare, higher education, K-12, state and local government, enterprise, and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the vendor management process while reducing risk, controlling costs and earning revenue. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website, check out our blog, or listen to our podcast, Risky Business.