Haivision Brings Video Wall Solutions to Operation and Command Centers at ISE 2025

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announces its participation at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, on February 4-7, in Barcelona.

In Hall 5 Stand 5Q350, Haivision will showcase the future of operation and command center technology and demonstrate how the Haivision Command 360 video wall solution enables increased situational awareness and real-time decision-making in mission-critical environments.

Discover the Power of Haivision Command 360 at ISE

In industries that demand rapid decision-making and strategic planning, operation and command centers act as essential hubs for processing information and coordinating actions. Command 360 integrates seamlessly into these centers, enabling government organizations, public safety teams, and enterprises to securely visualize and dynamically respond to urgent situations such as military operations, public emergencies, and cybersecurity breaches faster than ever before.

Based on a full range of purpose-built hardware and software, Command 360 offers complete control over content displays and increased situational awareness, which is crucial for efficient response in complex or emergency operations.

Key Features of Haivision Command 360:

Centralized Management: Easily manage user permissions based on roles and responsibilities across multiple operation centers.

Easily manage user permissions based on roles and responsibilities across multiple operation centers. User-Driven UI for Any Workflow : Our easy-to-use interface enables users of any technical proficiency to change input sources, customize layouts, and schedule system actions.

: Our easy-to-use interface enables users of any technical proficiency to change input sources, customize layouts, and schedule system actions. KVM Control: Integrate Keyboard, Video, and Mouse (KVM) control for direct interaction with displayed content from remote workstations, enhancing operational flexibility and efficiency.

Integrate Keyboard, Video, and Mouse (KVM) control for direct interaction with displayed content from remote workstations, enhancing operational flexibility and efficiency. Display Any Content: Command 360 supports a wide range of content types, including live video feeds, TV channels, data dashboards, maps, web content, software applications, and more, ensuring access to critical information in real-time.

Command 360 supports a wide range of content types, including live video feeds, TV channels, data dashboards, maps, web content, software applications, and more, ensuring access to critical information in real-time. Defense-Grade Security: Incorporates robust encryption and secure access controls to protect sensitive information and ensure data integrity.



Schedule a meeting with Haivision at ISE 2025 to experience advanced video wall solutions in action and discover how they can transform operations, visit: https://www3.haivision.com/ise-2025-pr-hv

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com