Haivision Showcases Mission-Critical Video Ecosystem at ISE 2026

MONTREAL, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions, will demonstrate the latest innovations to its award-winning video wall solution and mission-critical video ecosystem at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, which is held in Barcelona, Spain from February 3-6. Visitors to Booth 5L300 will experience three interactive demo zones: Video Wall Solution for Operation Centers, ISR Video Processing, and Live Video Contribution.

Increase Situational Awareness with the Haivision Command 360 Video Wall Solution for Operation Centers

Haivision Command 360 is the complete video wall solution trusted by leading enterprises, government agencies, and public safety teams around the world. It empowers operation centers with real-time situational awareness and streamlined decision-making. Command 360 brings powerful video processing, dynamic KVM control, and intuitive centralized management together on a single platform.

ISR Video Processing for Tactical, Secure, and Real-Time Workflows

Haivision will highlight its mission-proven ISR technologies, including the Kraken Video Processing Platform, the Makito X4 Rugged, and Makito FX encoders, and the Play ISR Video Player. These solutions are engineered for defense, intelligence, and public safety operations and enable secure, low-latency video and KLV metadata processing from airborne, maritime, and ground platforms. These ISR solutions support real-time field-to-command visibility and help organizations make fast, informed decisions in challenging environments.

Live Video Contribution with Ultra-Low Latency and Reliable Connectivity

Haivision will also showcase its live video contribution solutions, with the Makito X4 video encoder, mobile video transmitters Haivision Pro460 and Falkon X2, and Haivision StreamHub receiver and decoder platform. Optimized for remote production and IP-based workflows, these products enable high-quality, reliable, and ultra-low latency live video transport over any network including internet, satellite, 4G, and 5G for news, sports, and event coverage.

“ISE is the premier European stage to showcase how Haivision empowers organizations with mission-critical video solutions,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing at Haivision. “From our Command 360 video wall platform to our ISR and live video contribution technologies, we’re proud to demonstrate innovations that deliver real-time situational awareness, secure connectivity, and ultra-low latency performance. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders in Barcelona and showing how Haivision continues to set the standard for video networking and collaboration.”



Visit Haivision at ISE 2026 (Booth 5L300) to explore live demonstrations of advanced video wall solutions, ISR video processing, and live video contribution. To book a meeting with a Haivision expert at ISE 2026, visit: https://www3.haivision.com/ise-2026-pr

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision’s connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. Haivision provides high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

