Haivision Named the Official Video Encoder of Minor League Baseball

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that the world-renowned Makito X4 has been named the Official Video Encoder of Minor League Baseball (MiLB), marking a new technology partnership that will support the league’s live game video contribution, production, and distribution workflows across its national network of 120 teams.

As part of this partnership, MiLB will deploy Makito X4 video encoders across its nationwide network of Minor League ballparks, enabling a standardized, ultra-low latency contribution layer for how live games are captured, transported, and distributed to fans, teams, and broadcasters.

“Haivision brings the performance, low-latency, and operational control we need to support live video at the scale of Minor League Baseball,” said Daniel Blanchard, Vice President, Media Operations at Major League Baseball. “The Makito video encoder will play a key role in video contribution from Minor League Baseball stadiums for the delivery of over 8,000 games each season for streaming and TV. Haivision’s excellence in low-latency live video transport, including its leadership in SRT and its video encoding technology give us the reliability, visibility, and control required to operate a nationwide live production environment.”

Minor League Baseball operates one of the most geographically-distributed live sports production environments in professional sports, with 120 clubs delivering over 8,000 games each season. On peak days, MiLB manages more than 60 simultaneous live feeds, all moving through a highly-automated, cloud-based production and distribution workflow.

As MiLB modernized its live video infrastructure, the league adopted the Haivision-developed SRT video protocol to stabilize long-haul transport from resource-constrained venues, improving the consistency and reliability of live streams. Haivision SRT Gateway is used to aggregate and route feeds through MiLB’s data centers in New Jersey and Denver, forming a resilient transport foundation for its cloud workflows.

Building on that foundation, MiLB selected Makito X4 to standardize live video contribution across its Minor League Baseball broadcast ecosystem. The video encoders will deliver live game feeds into MiLB’s cloud-based production environment, where they are prepared for distribution to MiLB.TV, MLB Network, parent Major League clubs, and third-party broadcast partners. This unified workflow connects fans to the next generation of players, supports player development, and enables professional broadcast distribution at a national scale.

Haivision’s live video contribution ecosystem powered by its cloud-based master control solution – Haivision Hub 360 – provides the performance, control, and operational visibility required to operate at this scale, securely delivering ultra-low latency video while enabling centralized monitoring, automation, and remote management across a nationwide network of venues.

“Minor League Baseball is operating one of the most demanding live video ecosystems in professional sports, and that scale requires technology that is proven, resilient, and built for continuous operation,” said Colin Coyle, SVP of Sales at Haivision. “With Makito X4, MiLB is gaining a standardized, ultra-low latency contribution platform designed to support thousands of live games each season.”

The deployment of Makito X4 across Minor League Baseball is scheduled to begin during the 2026 season, with a phased rollout across ballparks as part of MiLB’s broader live video infrastructure refresh. As the league continues to evolve its cloud-based production and distribution workflows, Haivision will serve as a key technology partner in supporting reliable, ultra-low latency, and broadcast-quality live video delivery across the entire Minor League Baseball ecosystem.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision’s connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. Haivision provides high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball’s 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball’s future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com and follow MiLB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com