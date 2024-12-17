MIMEDX Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Surgenex

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed a lawsuit against Surgenex, LLC in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. The complaint asserts that several of Surgenex’s placental allograft products infringe the Company’s patents and seeks permanent injunctive relief and monetary damages. This matter represents the second lawsuit by MIMEDX against Surgenex, following ongoing litigation filed earlier this year alleging a corporate raiding scheme on the Company’s commercial organization and unfair competitive practices.

Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As an industry pioneer and long-standing developer of placental allografts, MIMEDX has amassed an extensive portfolio of more than 70 patents, including some of the earliest IP in the category. It has recently come to our attention that this competitor, and possibly others, has infringed on our proprietary intellectual property. Given the rapid proliferation of skin substitutes entering the market over the past few years, we will likely uncover several more infringing products as we expand our investigation and analysis. As we do, we will aggressively exercise our right to protect these important assets.”

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

