Blue Mantis Establishes Strategic Advisory Services Practice

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a leading provider of digital strategy and services specializing in managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, today announced that it has established a new Strategic Advisory Services Practice to provide clients with an expanded portfolio of structured digital advisory services that will further accelerate IT modernization and support business growth, increase innovation and maximize their IT-driven business outcomes.

IT and consulting services industry veterans Richard Amos and Sean Foley, who join Blue Mantis as Vice Presidents, lead the Strategic Advisory Services Practice. Amos and Foley, former Executive Partners with Arborpoint Advisory Group, each bring decades of experience in IT strategy, digital advisory, and digital transformation, adding exceptional technology leadership expertise to the Blue Mantis team and client base.

"The establishment of our Strategic Advisory Services Practice represents a significant and natural progression in Blue Mantis’ professional services portfolio expansion," said Terry Richardson, Chief Revenue Officer of Blue Mantis. "Richard and Sean bring a wealth of knowledge and experience helping organizations navigate complex IT and business challenges. We are now further poised to deliver strategic guidance to our clients, helping them more directly align their IT initiatives with business outcomes and realize a measurable return on their IT investments."

The new practice will focus on three critical areas:

IT Modernization Strategy: Helping clients develop effective and holistic plans to modernize their IT capabilities, leveraging Blue Mantis' expertise in hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services.

Digital Transformation: Guiding organizations through the process of integrating digital technology into all areas of their business, fundamentally changing how they operate and deliver value to customers.

Governance and Operating Model Evolution: Assisting clients in developing robust governance capabilities and evolving their operating models to embrace AI, hybrid cloud and other emerging technologies.

"Our approach is to meet clients where they are in their digital journey," said Amos. "Whether it's a broad-scale transformation or a focused initiative in areas like AI or hybrid cloud, we're committed to delivering practical, actionable guidance that accelerates decision-making and business alignment."

"The Strategic Advisory Services Practice will empower clients to bridge the gap between technology initiatives and business strategy. We enable actionable IT engagement that amplifies and accelerates their businesses,” said Foley. “Our primary goals are to help IT organizations better articulate their value and align their modernization efforts and operating model with business needs."

The Strategic Advisory Services practice will complement Blue Mantis' existing service offerings, providing a holistic approach to digital transformation. By combining strategic guidance with implementation expertise, Blue Mantis aims to help clients prioritize investments, eliminate silos, and optimize their IT operations to meet business goals more rapidly.

For more information about Blue Mantis and its Strategic Advisory Services, please visit www.bluemantis.com .

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,250 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Foote

CMO

Blue Mantis

1-800-989-2989