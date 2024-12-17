Dresner Partners Announced as a Winner of the 23rd Annual M&A Advisor Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce it was awarded Materials Deal of the Year by The M&A Advisor during the 23rd Annual M&A Advisor Awards. The awards were presented at a Black-Tie Awards Gala during the 2024 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 19-20, 2024, in New York City.

Dresner Partners was recognized for serving as sell side advisor in the sale of Sandin Manufacturing to MultiTech Industries, a portfolio company of Argonaut Private Equity. Paul Hoffman, Managing Director of Dresner Partners, accepted the award on behalf of the firm.

Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor said, “For nearly 26 years, The M&A Advisor has been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. Dresner Partners was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards winner. The firm represents the best of the M&A industry in 2023-24 and earned Materials Deal of the Year by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates.”

Commenting on the award, Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said, “We are very excited to be recognized by The M&A Advisor for the distinguished honor of Materials Deal of Year, which is our seventh Deal of the Year Award in the last eight years. At Dresner, we strive for excellence in everything we do, and these awards signify the hard work and dedication we put into every client engagement.”

Paul Hoffman added, “Industrials has been a specialty at Dresner Partners for over 30 years and we are proud to be associated with all of the outstanding professionals at Sandin, MultiTech and Argonaut, who worked with us on the transaction.”

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Hermosa Beach, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on X (formerly Twitter) at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 26th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services, including the most active online community of M&A professionals called M&A Connects. www.maadvisor.com.

Media Contacts:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Partners, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Roger Aguinaldo, The M&A Advisor, (718) 997-7906, raguinaldo@maadvisor.com

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com

Paul Hoffman, Managing Director (312) 780-7229, phoffman@dresnerco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb7cbe0a-276a-4886-98d9-55a0823cba8f