Sodexo: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of December 17, 2024

Issy-les-Moulineaux, December 17, 2024

Sodexo's Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at the Seine Musicale auditorium in Boulogne-Billancourt, chaired by Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo.

Quorum was established at 85.68%, and 3,419 shareholders were present, represented or voted by correspondence.

All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted, notably:

The adoption of the financial statements for Fiscal 2024.

The determination of the annual ordinary dividend of €2.65 per share, to be paid on December 23, 2024, in addition to the exceptional interim dividend of €6.24 per share paid on August 29, 2024, following the sale of Sofinsod.

The approval of a related-party agreement relating to the sale by the Company of all the shares in Sofinsod to Bellon SA.

The renewal of the mandates of François-Xavier Bellon and Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon for a three-year term.

The appointment of Ernst & Young Audit and KPMG, as statutory auditors responsible for certifying sustainability information.

The compensation components and policies and financial authorizations.

During this General Meeting, Sophie Bellon warmly thanked Philippe Besson, director representing the employees, for his contribution to the Board since 2014. He will soon be succeeded in this role by Olivier Marchand.

Sodexo’s Board of Directors will continue to comprise 12 members, including four different nationalities, six independent directors, five women and two employee representatives.

During the Shareholders’ Meeting, Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to warmly thank our shareholders for their trust and support, as well as our employees for their continued commitment to our clients and consumers and in the implementation of our ambition to be the world leader in sustainable food and valued experiences.”

The Shareholders’ Meeting was broadcast live and the replay will be available shortly, in French and English, along with the detailed results of the votes, on sodexo.com, in the "Investors – Shareholders – Shareholders Meetings" section.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

23.8 billion euros in Fiscal 2024

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 423,000 employees as at August 31, 2024

#1 France-based private employer worldwide



45 countries as at August 31, 2024

80 million consumers served daily

11.8 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at December 17, 2024)









