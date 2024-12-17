BayMark Health Services Announces the Appointment of Two Chief Medical Officers

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayMark Health Services, a trusted leader in substance use disorder treatment and recovery services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergio Huerta and Dr. Peter B. Kassis as Chief Medical Officers for the Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) Division. These strategic appointments reflect the organization's commitment to advancing substance use disorder treatment excellence and its dedication to improving patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Huerta and Dr. Kassis to our leadership team as Chief Medical Officers," said Marshal Salomon, CEO of BayMark Health Services. "Their extensive expertise and longstanding clinical leadership will be invaluable as we continue to drive forward our mission of providing comprehensive, compassionate, evidence-based substance use disorder treatment to all patients we serve.”

In their new role, Dr. Huerta and Dr. Kassis will jointly oversee the clinical operations strategy, develop policies to improve patient care and play a key role in ensuring that BayMark’s culture and high standards of excellence are consistently maintained across 115 opioid treatment centers.

Sergio Huerta, MD, FASAM is a board-certified specialist in both Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine, with extensive expertise in managing and advancing treatment options for opioid use disorder (OUD). He also serves as the Medical Director of MedMark Treatment Centers, a BayMark Health Provider in New Mexico. Dr. Huerta graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and co-directs the Quality Improvement Practicum at UNM. His research, including NIH-funded studies, focuses on optimizing OUD treatment protocols and advancing evidence-based practices.

Peter B. Kassis, MD, FASAM, is a board-certified Addiction Medicine physician with over 20 years of experience in addiction treatment and behavioral health. As a leader in the field, he has driven improvements in patient care, program quality, and accessibility through his work with Health Care Resource Centers (HCRC), a BayMark Health Provider in New England. Dr. Kassis graduated from New York Medical College and has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. With an unwavering commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care, Dr. Kassis has been a driving force in advancing the field, setting new standards for excellence, and elevating the quality and accessibility of care for individuals and communities in need.

About BayMark Health Services

BayMark Health Services is North America’s leading provider of comprehensive substance use disorder treatment and recovery services. Through evidence-based practices and a patient-centered approach, BayMark empowers individuals to overcome the challenges of addiction and achieve lasting recovery. To learn more, visit BayMark.com.