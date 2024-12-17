Arabella Advisors Hires Allan Williams as Senior Vice President of Partner Solutions

Washington, DC, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors proudly welcomes Allan Williams as Senior Vice President of Partner Solutions, effective December 2, 2024. Williams brings 25 years of experience as a management consultant and finance and operations executive to the role, as well as a deep passion for advancing the education, well-being, and economic empowerment of underserved communities.

“Allan is an exceptional leader with extensive experience in strategy, operations, and business performance,” said Himesh Bhise, President and CEO of Arabella Advisors. “His track record of operational excellence and his passion for social impact make him an ideal leader to drive innovation and efficiency in our Partner Solutions team. I’m excited to welcome Allan to Arabella and look forward to the impact his leadership will bring to our clients and partners.”

In his role as Senior Vice President of Partner Solutions, Williams will oversee Arabella’s efforts to deliver best-in-class operational support and strategic services to nonprofit organizations. He will collaborate with internal teams and external partners to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and support Arabella’s mission.

"I am honored to join Arabella Advisors and contribute to its inspiring work supporting nonprofits and advancing social impact," said Allan Williams. “I look forward to partnering with the talented teams at Arabella to deliver innovative services for our clients and help strengthen the communities they serve.”

Williams most recently served as Managing Director and COO for Deloitte’s Global Shared Services organization, where he oversaw operations, finance, and business performance. Prior to that, he held senior finance roles with Cigna Group Insurance and Croda International. He began his career with Deloitte Consulting, serving clients as a strategy and operations management consultant.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Williams is deeply committed to community engagement. He has served on the boards of the Russell Byers Charter School and the Princeton Charter School, and he currently serves on the board of directors for Trenton Health Team.

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future—one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations. Proudly a certified B Corporation, Arabella Advisors has been recognized as a Great Place to Work and is a two-time recipient of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.