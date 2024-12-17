Global Aerospace Celebrates 100 Years of Industry Protection, Community Support, and Sustainability Advancement

Morris Plains, NJ, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, we are blessed with the opportunity to help protect industry stakeholders, support worthwhile organizations, engage with the communities where we operate and advance sustainability initiatives. In 2024, we also got to recognize a momentous milestone: our 100th anniversary as a company. The sum of these activities made for a very exciting and rewarding year.



Supporting Outstanding Organizations

As we always have, Global Aerospace supported the work of some truly exceptional organizations in 2024. This included partnering with Airlink, Hope Air and Young Eagles among other charitable entities.

Airlink is one of the first on the scene when disaster strikes, providing communities and entities assisting them with essential airlift and logistical solutions. Hope Air’s mission is “bridging the distance between home and hospital for Canadians in need.” Its services are a lifeline that enables critical medical care. Young Eagles is an EAA program that gives youths ages 8 through 17 their first ride in an airplane at no charge to inspire them about the world of aviation.

We’re proud to support these and other organizations that are changing lives and providing hope around the world.



Engaging With Our Communities

Global Aerospace operates in numerous locations worldwide. In each, our goal is to engage with the local community in positive ways, partly to say “thank you” for accepting and supporting our people. Team members give of their time and talents in many ways and for several programs, including:

Providence Row in London works in the local community to tackle the root causes of homelessness to help people get off, and stay off, the streets.

Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto meets emergency needs while advocating for long-term solutions to end poverty with 207 programs across Toronto from a 108,000 sq. ft. distribution hub.

Jersey Cares in New Jersey is a dynamic nonprofit organization dedicated to volunteerism and civic engagement. Jersey Cares partners with nonprofits, public schools and government agencies on programs that address issues like food insecurity, environmental conservation, access to education, and many others.

We’re grateful to the cities and towns around the world that have welcomed and embraced us, and we’re honored to be able to support them in return.



Promoting Greater Sustainability in Aviation

As an industry that reaches every corner of our planet, aviation recognizes its responsibility to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainability. Similarly, Global Aerospace understands that our company can play a valuable role in helping lessen the environmental impact of air travel, including by supporting the people and organizations at the forefront of aviation’s evolution.

An example is our Carbon Offsetting Program. As a 4AIR Carbon Offsetting Partner, we invest in carbon offsets to compensate for the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from our corporate air travel and office energy use. 4AIR provides access to carbon credit projects such as forestry, renewable energy and new efficiencies. Offset projects and credits are verified and validated with the most prominent verification standards.

Global’s recent certified offset projects include Doe Mountain (U.S. Forestry) and the Mai Ndombe REDD+ Project (Democratic Republic of Congo Agriculture Forestry).

In addition, our environmental underwriting policy supports and advocates for using green technology. We review our clients’ underlying business with particular emphasis on specific industries where additional checks are undertaken and corporate sustainability policies examined.

Giving Thanks in Celebrating Our Centennial

Few companies have the good fortune to be in business for over 100 years. For those that are, it’s cause to celebrate. We did so in 2024 at our locations worldwide, including events in the U.K. and the U.S. These festivities recognized our company’s remarkable longevity but, more importantly, the people behind the number. Specifically, we expressed our gratitude to clients, broker partners, industry colleagues and our employees. Without them, of course, this achievement would not have been possible.



Glad To Give Back

At Global, our day-to-day business operations and ongoing support of charitable organizations and world-changing initiatives are sources of tremendous pride. However, we know that those activities are only possible thanks to the trust our clients and other stakeholders have placed in us.

We genuinely appreciate that trust and are glad to give back to those who have given so much to us.

