DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Regional Care, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Regional Care, Inc. (“RCI”). The data breach occurred on September 18, 2024, and RCI discovered the breach on or about November 8, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Regional Care, Inc.

Regional Care, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest independent third-party administrators.

What happened?

On or around September 18, 2024, RCI detected unusual activity on its network and suspected that an unauthorized third party accessed and acquired some of its files. In response, RCI launched an investigation. After conducting a forensic investigation, RCI concluded on or about November 8, 2024, that some personal information, including names and other identifying details, may have been compromised in this data breach. More than 225,000 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the RCI data breach.

