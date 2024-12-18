Provident Hospital Earns 2024 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Outstanding Quality and Safety

Chicago, IL, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Cook County Health’s Provident Hospital was named a Top General Hospital by The Leapfrog Group.

Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers known as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.

“Recognition from The Leapfrog Group acknowledges the modern, high-quality care being provided at Provident Hospital. Our residents deserve to receive exceptional health care regardless of their zip code or income. Today’s announcement demonstrates that accessibility and quality are both achievable when investments are made in our public health systems,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The Top Hospital award underscores Provident Hospital’s rich legacy of excellence as the first hospital in the nation owned and operated by African Americans. Click here to learn more about Provident Hospital’s history.

“Provident Hospital is a Chicago institution, providing care to generations of families for more than 130 years,” said Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry, Chair of Cook County’s Health & Hospitals Committee and Vice Chair of the Cook County Health Board of Directors. “Residents on the Southside can be proud to know that their community hospital is acknowledged for its care quality and safety at the national level.”

“This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication, compassion and expertise of our entire Provident team. They demonstrate their commitment to quality and improvement day-in and day-out. It is an honor for The Leapfrog Group to celebrate their hard work and passion for making a difference in the lives of our patients,” said Dr. Erik Mikaitis, CEO, Cook County Health.

Nearly 2,400 hospitals were considered by The Leapfrog Group for the award. Among those, Provident Hospital received a Top General distinction. A total of 134 Top Hospitals were selected, including:

8 Top Children’s

36 Top General

15 Top Rural

75 Top Teaching

Provident Hospital is one of 4 hospitals, and only Top General hospital, to be recognized in Illinois in 2024.

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

"Protecting patients from preventable harm is central to The Leapfrog Group’s mission," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "Provident Hospital has set the standard for patient safety, earning the prestigious distinction of a Top Hospital. This elite honor reflects the exceptional efforts of the entire team and places Provident Hospital among the nation's elite in health care. Congratulations to all who made this remarkable achievement possible."

To qualify for the distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in their category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2024 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

Cook County Health has invested more than $9M to grow clinical services and modernize Provident Hospital since 2020. Earlier this month, the hospital opened an 11-bed short-stay unit for patients who come to the Emergency Department but may not require inpatient admission.

In 2025, Cook County Health will open a new community health center at 467 E 31st Street in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood as an extension of the Provident Hospital campus. The $10M, 26,000-square-foot facility is projected to see 85,000 visits in its first year. The Bronzeville Health Center will include family medicine and behavioral health care services, 44 exam rooms and a gym space for therapy services.

“While Provident Hospital continues to evolve to meet the needs of the community we serve, the quality of our services will remain steadfast,” said Dr. Arnold Turner, Chief Hospital Executive, Provident Hospital. “I am grateful to The Leapfrog Group for this recognition and continue to be excited about the future of this historic institution.”

About Cook County Health

One of the largest public health systems in the nation, Cook County Health (CCH) serves as the safety-net for health care in Chicago and suburban Cook County. CCH is comprised of two hospitals, a robust network of more than a dozen community health centers, the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, the Cook County Department of Public Health, Correctional Health Services, which provides health care to individuals at the Cook County Jail and the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, and CountyCare, a Medicaid managed care health plan. Through the health system and the health plan, CCH cares for more than 500,000 individuals each year, and its physicians are experts in their fields, committed to providing their patients with comprehensive, compassionate and cutting-edge care. Today, CCH is transforming the provision of health care in Cook County by promoting community-based primary and preventive care, growing an innovative, collaborative health plan, and enhancing the patient experience. For more, visit https://cookcountyhealth.org/

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and sign up for our newsletter.