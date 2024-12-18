Investor calendar 2025

In 2025 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:



Date Event

7 February 2025

2024 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report

10 April 2025

Audited Annual Report 2024

16 May 2025

2025 3 months unaudited interim report

7 August 2025

2025 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report

6 November 2025

2025 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report





The annual general meeting of shareholders for approval of 2024 annual report will take place in the second quarter of 2025. Exact time and location will be notified accordingly.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.