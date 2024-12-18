Investor calendar 2025

In 2025 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:
|Date
| Event
| 7 February 2025
| 2024 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report
| 10 April 2025
| Audited Annual Report 2024
| 16 May 2025
| 2025 3 months unaudited interim report
| 7 August 2025
| 2025 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report
| 6 November 2025
| 2025 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report
The annual general meeting of shareholders for approval of 2024 annual report will take place in the second quarter of 2025. Exact time and location will be notified accordingly.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.