Quadient Surpasses 25,000 Global Locker Installations with U.S. Package Concierge Acquisition, Setting Sights on Exceeding €100M of Locker Revenue in 2025

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today the acquisition of US-based parcel management solutions provider Package Concierge®, exceeding the 25,000-unit mark in its global installed base. Package Concierge provides innovative digital locker technology that addresses the growing challenges of package management in residential, commercial, retail and university campuses across the United States.

As part of the ‘Elevate to 2030’ strategic plan announced earlier this year, Quadient is focused on accelerating its growth trajectory to generate more than €1 billion of subscription-related revenue by 2030. The Company aims to become the leader in intelligent business process automation by driving cross-selling opportunities within its large 350,000 customer base.

Quadient concentrates its global locker expansion efforts on three key regions: the United States, Japan, and Europe. The addition of c.3,000 units from Package Concierge will increase Quadient’s leading position in the U.S.A. and push its global installed base beyond 25,000 units, a milestone set in its 2021 strategic plan. This also puts the Company on track to significantly exceed €100 million revenue in Lockers in 2025, improve profitability and move closer to its 2030 goal of a 40,000-unit installed base.

Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient, commented: “The acquisition of Package Concierge naturally aligns with Quadient's ‘Elevate to 2030’ ambitions to automate first and last mile parcel delivery driven by rising e-commerce penetration and bring us closer to reaching the €200 million in revenue target set for 2030 for our Lockers automation platform. We’re excited to welcome the top industry talents from Package Concierge to the Quadient family and look forward to building a successful future together.”

The acquisition was closed on December 17, 2024. Package Concierge is based in Manhattan, Kansas, and serves customers across the United States, with a strong presence in the North-East region.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com

Media relations

Nathalie Labia, Quadient

+33 (0)1 70 83 18 53

n.labia@quadient.com

external-communication_fr@quadient.com

Attachment