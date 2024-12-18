Financial Calendar 2025

Investor News

18 December 2024

The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2025 are:



12 March 2025 Annual Report 2024

11 April 2025 Annual General Meeting

21 May 2025 Interim Report Q1 2025

21 August 2025 Interim Report Q2 2025

4 November 2025 Interim Report Q3 2025





For further information



Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45



Visit us at: http://www.northmedia.dk

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.