Financial Calendar 2025

 | Source: North Media A/S North Media A/S

Investor News
18 December 2024

The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2025 are:


12 March 2025           Annual Report 2024

11 April 2025              Annual General Meeting

21 May 2025              Interim Report Q1 2025

21 August 2025         Interim Report Q2 2025

4 November 2025    Interim Report Q3 2025 


For further information

Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

Visit us at: http://www.northmedia.dk 

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.