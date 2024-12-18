SunHydrogen Completes 1m² Green Hydrogen Panel Demonstration

CORALVILLE, IA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced it has completed a demonstration of its green hydrogen technology at the commercially-relevant 1m² scale.

Over the past year, SunHydrogen has rapidly pursued a new methodology that integrates solar cells from CTF Solar GmbH into the Company’s core technology for green hydrogen production, enabling faster market entry. SunHydrogen’s innovative design utilizes economical, easily manufacturable PV materials to produce clean hydrogen and oxygen from just sunlight and water.

In October 2024, SunHydrogen shared that its 100cm² hydrogen modules – manufactured in collaboration with CTF Solar – demonstrated 10.8% solar-to-hydrogen efficiency at the Honda R&D facility in Japan. Since then, the Company has been working steadily toward a 1m² proof of concept demonstration. On December 11, 2024, the team successfully demonstrated hydrogen production in subfreezing temperatures outside the SunHydrogen laboratory in Coralville, IA.

“With this 1m² demonstration under our belt, we can begin the site selection process for larger pilot demonstrations,” said SunHydrogen’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Syed Mubeen. “Our next steps include continuously improving the technology, incorporating even more cost-effective materials without sacrificing efficiency, and scaling it to 25m² and larger.”

Also this year, SunHydrogen secured joint development agreements with Honda R&D Co. and CTF Solar GmbH, joined the Texas Hydrogen Alliance to continue making inroads into the hydrogen economy, and welcomed new board member David Raney, who is leveraging his transportation and energy regulation expertise to help advance the Company’s mission.



“I’d like to express my gratitude to our shareholders for their continued belief in our vision, along with our industrial partners, vendors, and the local Iowa businesses that have supported our progress,” said SunHydrogen’s CEO Tim Young.

“I would specifically like to thank the team at Honda R&D Co., the University of Iowa, the University of Michigan, Niigata Co., Ltd, and our expert consultants Prof. Kazunari Domen, Dr. Hiroshi Nishiyama, and Dr. Taro Yamada for their invaluable support,” Mr. Young continued. “On behalf of the SunHydrogen team, we wish you all a joyful and prosperous holiday season and we look forward to sharing more updates with you very soon.”





About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to make, store and use green hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $12 trillion by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce green hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .

