Amesite Announces NurseMagic™ Enterprise Contract Wins in High Growth Companies with Hundreds of Franchise Owners

DETROIT, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), creator of the NurseMagic™ app, has closed on contracts with franchise owners representing nationally recognized brands that operate hundreds of locations across the country. These initial contract wins represent a major milestone for NurseMagic™, proving its value as a repeatable, scalable solution for franchise businesses. By addressing critical challenges in workforce performance and engagement, NurseMagic™ delivers immediate ROI without disrupting existing systems—making it the go-to choice for franchise owners operating in one of the fastest-growing segments of healthcare.

In the United States alone, approximately 77% of home care clients are turned away due to workforce and resource limitations, placing more stress on family members trying to provide necessary care for their loved ones. The home health care industry is projected to expand from $100 billion in 2024 to $176 billion by 20322, intensifying the need for smart, technical solutions such as NurseMagic™.

Steven Nickens, owner of the Senior Helpers franchise in Northern Orange County , said, “NurseMagic's technology is transforming my organization with its intuitive and easy-to-use platform. The tool empowers my team by providing the answers they need directly through the app. It saves me time and ensures fast, accurate resolutions. NurseMagic is both powerful and incredibly easy to use, making it accessible to everyone on my team."

Joshua Porter, owner of the Spokane North BrightStar Care franchise , said, "As a new franchise owner with extensive business and engineering experience, I’m thrilled to share how quickly we’re growing. When I discovered NurseMagic, I immediately recognized it as a must-have to stay competitive in today’s market. And, working with the NurseMagic team was seamless and straightforward—an absolute pleasure. The contract is a simple two-page agreement without any hidden fees."

Tanya Ferber, owner of the Fargo Senior Helpers franchise , said, “It’s a value-added tool for my business and takes our quality to the next level. In 2025 Q1, I’m looking at taking on more medically complex clients and bringing on more technically savvy team members to care for these individuals. I definitely see growth in usage of this tool for my business.”

Brandon Owens, VP of Sales at Amesite, noted, “By selling to franchise owners from brands that are dominating the home health and home care industries, we expect to grow revenue quickly and efficiently. Our customers are thrilled with our solution – and our pricing.”

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, said, “We made two tactical decisions: first, to build a best-in-class infrastructure that delivers top-tier compliance, security, and low operating costs; and second, to price NurseMagic™ accessibly, at a sustainable margin, focusing on scaling sales rather than maximizing margins with a few customers. These choices position us to meet the strong demand in our industry and drive widespread adoption.”

Over the course of just five (5) months since making NurseMagic available to the public, Amesite has announced major milestones including the offering of a paid individual subscription , meeting HIPAA compliance requirements for paid enterprise customers and revenue generation in the home care market.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™, the company’s mobile app for healthcare professionals, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

